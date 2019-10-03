This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In this week’s episode of “Being The Points Guy,” Brian explains his famous “TPG Shower Test” and what’s required to pass.
For those who have been following along with TPG, you’ve probably picked up on why this test is a thing, given Brian stands at 6 feet, 7 inches. If he can fit (in the shower, in an airline seat, in a hotel bed), then so can the vast majority of travelers. However, if you’re new to the TPG family, here’s a little intro to one of the many tests we do here to test the quality and comfort of products and properties for our readers.
Watch the full video below — and don’t forget to subscribe at the bottom of the page!
Enjoy this video? Check back in with us for more episodes of “Being the Points Guy” every Tuesday and Thursday. And if you’ve fallen behind, catch up here.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.