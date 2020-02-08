How to build credit without a credit card
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
We here at TPG talk a lot about credit cards. From the best credit cards for college students to top travel rewards credit cards, it’s safe to say we’re a little bit obsessed. But what if you don’t already have credit? Some of the best opportunities available for points and miles reside in premium cards that require a hefty credit score and a relatively thick credit report to qualify. If you’re just starting out and have no idea what to do, worry not, there are other ways for you to build your credit without a credit card.
In This Post
Become an authorized user
This is cheating a little bit here — after all, the title of the article specifically excludes credit cards — but in this case the credit card isn’t yours. If someone in your family already has a credit card, they can often add you as an authorized user for no additional fee. While some card issuers, like American Express, require a minimum age to hold a card (13 years), others will allow cardholders of any age. There’s no need for you to use the card, either. Simply having your name on there and ensuring that the primary accountholder is making payments means your credit will improve too. This can be especially helpful for young adults who otherwise wouldn’t have credit history.
Even better, if the credit card on which you become an authorized user has some travel perks, you can take advantage too. One of the best perks available to authorized users of credit cards is access to Priority Pass lounges in airports across the world.
Get a loan
This is a more common approach for those with a thin credit history. No matter what kind of credit you’ve got, there are options for you to acquire a loan to help build up your report. If you have someone you trust (and who trusts you), you can opt to have a co-signer in order to bring your interest rate down.
If you’re not in a position to have a co-signer, you can still be approved for a loan, though you may be at the mercy of the bank in terms of interest rates. My own first loan was for a car and I was stuck with a murderous 12% rate. I sucked it up, paid it for a year, and refinanced when my credit history improved enough to net me a lower rate. While this wasn’t ideal, it did get me a jump-start and allow me to build my credit quickly.
If you aren’t in need of actual money and are just looking to build your credit, you can also look into a credit builder loan. Specifically built for those wanting to improve their credit, these loans are generally available at credit unions, banks and online lenders. Once approved, the loan amount is held by the lender in an interest-bearing savings account. No money is actually withdrawn until the loan itself is paid off (often within a one to two-year time frame), at which point all the money paid and interest accrued is becomes available. It’s an easy, low-risk way to build history without a ton of effort.
Report your other payments
While this isn’t a foolproof method, it can be valuable to those who are able to take advantage. There are a few different services out there that offer the ability to report other payments — like rent, cellphone bills and utilities — to credit card bureaus in order to establish payment history.
Last year, Experian launched Experian Boost, a free service that allows you to add bills paid to your report. While there’s no guarantee your score will jump, if your credit report is looking a little empty this’ll probably help. On the downside, this only works for Experian credit reports, not TransUnion or Equifax.
It’s also possible to ask your landlord to report your rent to the different credit bureaus, though it may not be feasible for them to do so. In that case, there are a number of companies that you can sign up for in order to have your rent reported. Experian’s website lists several it works with. While Equifax and TransUnion don’t have a single page that list all available providers, you can still search online to find which businesses report to which bureaus.
Bottom line
It can be overwhelming trying to figure out the best way to build your credit, especially when obtaining a credit card is off the table. While there’s no single solution for everyone, there are a number of different methods for you to try — from score boosting services to credit builder loans — so that you can improve your credit history.
Feature photo by skeeze/Pixabay.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.