The Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite Mastercard® (see rates and fees) is a must-have for American Airlines frequent flyers and loyalists.

It's a great way to earn a large number of valuable American Airlines AAdvantage miles at an accelerated rate, a complimentary Admirals Club airport lounge membership, other airport perks, statement credits and inflight discounts. This can easily cover the card's $595 annual fee.

With the card's increased welcome bonus, which ties the best-ever offer, TPG readers are asking: How good is the Citi AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard 100,000-mile offer after spending $10,000 within the first three months from account opening?

Here's my take on why this card is so rewarding.

AMERICAN AIRLINES

How common is a 100,000‑mile welcome bonus on the Citi AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard?

Over the last six years, this card has only offered 100,000 bonus miles four times, all after spending $10,000 within the first three months from account opening. Outside of these periods, the welcome offer has been between 50,000 and 80,000 miles, making now an ideal time to take advantage of this exciting bonus.

The last time this welcome bonus was offered, it was only available for about three months.

If you've been waiting for a reason to apply, this is it.

Who is eligible for the 100,000‑mile welcome bonus on the Citi AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard?

To be approved for the card, a credit score of 670 or higher is recommended.

Citi doesn't limit the total number of credit cards you can hold, but it does limit the overall credit line it will provide you.

You can only apply for one card every eight days, and no more than two cards in 65 days.

Citi's 48-month rule means you can't earn a welcome bonus on the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard if you've received one on this card within the past four years. Note that the clock starts ticking from the time you receive the welcome bonus, not when you are approved for or activate the card.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

How much are 100,000 AAdvantage miles worth?

According to TPG's January 2026 valuations, AAdvantage miles are worth 1.55 cents each. That means the 100,000-mile welcome bonus could be worth an impressive $1,550.

I'm a huge fan of earning AAdvantage miles, as there are numerous ways to utilize them, both on American Airlines and its partner airlines.

The AAdvantage program utilizes both an award chart and dynamic pricing. Miles rates for American Airlines-operated flights or Fiji Airways flights are dynamic, meaning the prices of award flights rise and fall depending on demand. However, flights operated by other partner airlines follow a fixed and very reasonable award chart.

Some of my favorite ways to redeem AAdvantage miles include:

Domestic American Airlines economy flights from just 7,500 miles, such as from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).

Fly to Europe in American Airlines economy from just 25,000 miles on a route like Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) to Dublin Airport (DUB).

Fly business class from the West Coast to Japan for only 60,000 miles with Japan Airlines.

Fly business class from the U.S. to Australia for 80,000 miles on Qantas.

Fly business class from the U.S. to Helsinki Airport (HEL) on Finnair for just 57,500 miles.

AMERICAN AIRLINES

So, is the 100,000-mile AAdvantage Executive offer one of the best deals ever?

As an avid collector of AAdvantage miles, which I rate higher than Delta SkyMiles and United MileagePlus miles, this is a welcome offer that definitely has my attention as a fantastic option for anyone who flies with American Airlines or its partner airlines.

Beyond the massive welcome bonus, here are the top five reasons I want to apply for this card:

Airport lounge access: As the primary cardholder, I'll receive a full Admirals Club membership, which allows me and my immediate family, or two guests, access to the club when I have a same-day boarding pass for an eligible flight. This saves over $800 per year and easily covers the annual fee on its own.

As the primary cardholder, I'll receive a full Admirals Club membership, which allows me and my immediate family, or two guests, access to the club when I have a same-day boarding pass for an eligible flight. This saves over $800 per year and easily covers the annual fee on its own. Multiple statement credits: I can enjoy up to $120 back on eligible prepaid Avis or Budget car rentals every calendar year, up to $120 back on eligible Grubhub purchases every 12 billing statements (up to a $10 statement credit on each monthly billing statement) and up to $120 in Lyft credits annually ($10 Lyft credit each month provided I take three eligible rides each month).

I can enjoy up to $120 back on eligible prepaid Avis or Budget car rentals every calendar year, up to $120 back on eligible Grubhub purchases every 12 billing statements (up to a $10 statement credit on each monthly billing statement) and up to $120 in Lyft credits annually ($10 Lyft credit each month provided I take three eligible rides each month). Great travel earning rates: The card earns 4 miles per dollar spent on eligible American Airlines purchases and 10 miles per dollar spent on eligible car rentals and hotels booked through American's car rental and hotel booking sites.

The card earns 4 miles per dollar spent on eligible American Airlines purchases and 10 miles per dollar spent on eligible car rentals and hotels booked through American's car rental and hotel booking sites. Priority airport perks: I can enjoy priority check-in (where available), airport screening (where available) and priority boarding privileges for myself and up to eight traveling companions on the same reservation.

I can enjoy priority check-in (where available), airport screening (where available) and priority boarding privileges for myself and up to eight traveling companions on the same reservation. Inflight discount: I'll save 25% on inflight food and beverages when I pay with the card (excludes inflight Wi-Fi).

American Airlines Admirals Club at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

Bottom line

Here's why the 100,000-mile bonus on the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard is so good:

This is equal to the highest-ever welcome bonus we've seen on the card over the past six years.

The welcome bonus is worth $1,550, according to TPG's valuations.

The card comes with a full Admirals Club membership as well as numerous priority airport perks to make your journey more comfortable and efficient.

You can redeem AAdvantage miles for American Airlines domestic flights starting at just 7,500 miles, and also on some of the world's best airlines (like Japan Airlines, Qantas and Cathay Pacific) at terrific fixed award chart rates.

We don't know when this offer will end, so if you've ever considered applying for the Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard, now is the time to do so.

To learn more, check out our full review of the Citi / AAdvantage Executive Mastercard.

Apply here: Citi / AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard