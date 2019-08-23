This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Las Vegas is nothing if not a city that constantly reinvents itself, so in a move that probably surprises almost no one, the sun is setting on the world’s only Hooters Casino Hotel.
The property — with features such as do not disturb signs that say “No Knockers,” room service Hooters wings and World Famous Hooters Girls manning some gaming tables — is one of the cheapest resorts in Las Vegas. But, change is coming. This property was just purchased by Oyo Hotels & Homes in partnership with Highgate, a hospitality company that will oversee management when it’s reborn under a new name, the Oyo Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. Paragon Gaming will continue to oversee the small, 35,000-square-foot casino.
If you haven’t heard of Oyo, you’re definitely not alone. But that’s likely to change fast, now that the India-based hotel and vacation rental company’s rapid expansion (there are already 112 US properties since the first stateside hotel opened in Dallas in June) has brought it to a key tourist destination like Sin City.
“With our newest hotel in Las Vegas, we are excited to cater to a completely different audience segment,” Oyo Hotels & Homes founder and CEO, Ritesh Agarwal, said in a statement.
The hotel, which is on Tropicana Avenue around the corner from the Strip, will undergo a rebranding beginning in mid-September, a spokesperson confirmed to The Points Guy. The transformation is expected to be complete before 2020.
Details are scant, but we do know the rebranding will likely peel away the unmistakable Hooters Girls from the hotel elevators. And we can only hope they update the not-always-functional in-room safes and improve the onsite Wi-Fi. No word yet on whether or not they’ll keep the two signature restaurants (a Steak ‘n Shake and — you guessed it — a Hooters).
If you're kicking yourself for not staying at the Hooters Casino Hotel while you had the chance, it's not too late. The property will remain open during the rebranding, and rooms can be booked for as little as $24 — though there's also a pesky $37 daily resort fee.
TPG’s senior points and miles writer JT Genter recently stayed at this property, so you can prepare yourself for the trip by reading his comprehensive review first. His two pro tips? Bring your own batteries and, yeah, order the wings from Hooters.
Hooters Casino Hotel isn’t the only iconic Sin City property shutting its doors (or, at least, getting a serious makeover). The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas is also scheduled to close and reopen under Virgin Hotels in 2020.
Feature photo by JT Genter / The Points Guy.
