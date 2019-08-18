This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, which was sold in February 2018, has made the decision to close its door completely during a full-scale renovation. Originally reported by KTNV and the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the decision comes as the hotel undergoes a complete rebrand. The property, purchased by Virgin Hotels, was originally slated to phase in an 8-month renovation, half of which would occur while the hotel remained open for business.
As reported by KTNV, Hard Rock/Virgin Hotels ownership partner and CEO Richard “Boz” Bosworth stated, “We determined that a phased closing of four months, followed by a total closure of four months was not efficient from a construction process nor could we provide a hospitality service experience our guests deserve. Therefore an approximate eight-month closure would be most efficient and ensure a timely opening prior to January 2021.”
The hotel is due to close in February 2020, just after the Super Bowl, though Bosworth called the opening date a “moving target,” noting that the property could be open for business again as early as October 2020.
Interestingly, Virgin Hotels is attempting to keep as many of the Hard Rock’s 1,500+ employees around as possible, offering a benefits package, titled the “Stick Around And Come Back” program, to those still employed when the hotel closes. It will grant up to ten weeks of pay at closure and guarantee jobs when the hotel reopens, as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
If you’ve been wanting to stay at this iconic hotel, featuring its signature massive guitar, do so now before the property closes and we say goodbye to the Hard Rock for good.
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.