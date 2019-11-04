Hong Kong Airlines to cut Los Angeles route amid financial concerns
Hong Kong Airlines’ ongoing financial troubles have forced the carrier to cut one of its U.S. routes. The airline said on Monday that under pressure from the Hong Kong government, it will end its route between Hong Kong and Los Angeles (LAX).
As of 8 February 2020, the carrier will cancel the route to LAX. The last flights will operate between the two cities as HX068 and HX069. According to a press release, the carrier said that it will offer alternative travel arrangements for affected passengers.
Additionally, the carrier said that it will continue to monitor the market demand in case it needs to suspend the route sooner than early February.
The move is part of a series of operational adjustments in order to cut costs. In addition to the Los Angeles cancellation, the carrier is also cutting its current operation by around 6%, forcing it to further adjust frequencies to some of the destinations in its network.
The airline is adjusting its frequencies between Hong Kong (HKG) and Vancouver (YVR), Osaka (KIX), Okinawa (OKA), Sapporo (CTS), Tokyo (NRT), Seoul (ICN), Haikou (HAK), Hangzhou (HGH), Nanjing (NKG) and Bangkok (BKK). The airline said that will be contacting affected customers.
“Hong Kong Airlines has been operating in a challenging business environment for some time,” the carrier said in a press release. “In addition to strong competition and overcapacity in the market, the recurring protests in Hong Kong since June have also affected travel demand, further impacting its business and revenue.”
As reported by the South China Morning Post, last week, Hong Kong’s Air Licensing Transport Authority warned that it would impose measures if the airline’s financial situation did not improve. In conjunction with the country’s Civil Aviation Department, the two groups concluded that measures needed to be taken following a Nov. 1 meeting with the airline’s management team.
“It is hoped that this will help improve the operation of Hong Kong Airlines,” the government said in a statement following the airline’s reduction in frequencies.
In July, the carrier announced plans to suspend its Hong Kong to San Francisco (SFO) route, which took effect in October.
Airlines changing routes and service isn’t uncommon, but if your travel plans have been impacted be sure to contact the airline and take advantage of the offer to rebook or refund your tickets. Situations like this are also why its always best to book your travel with a credit card that offers travel protection.
