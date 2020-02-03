Why Super Bowl winners say, ‘We’re going to Disney World!’
For fans of the Kansas City Chiefs, last night’s Super Bowl was nothing short of a come-from-behind masterpiece. If you were rooting for the San Francisco 49ers, it was a nail biter that ultimately ended in heartbreak. But regardless of whose jersey you wore, there’s one thing as reliable as outrageous Super Bowl commercials. Every year, someone screams, “I’m going to Disney World!” as the confetti falls at the end.
This year, it was Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes who uttered the famous phrase, causing a seven-year-old tweet (from when Mahomes was a teenager) to emerge:
I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says “I’m going to Disney World” after winning the Super Bowl #Qbs
— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2013
Well, Mahomes, it’s finally your turn. It was “something I’ve wanted to say my whole life,” Mahomes said in an interview following the Super Bowl, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
Putting the iconic Disney commercial together in the seconds after the game ends doesn’t look like the easiest job in television — but it’s part of the Super Bowl experience, just like a flashy half-time show and buckets of chicken wings.
The commercial got its start after the 1987 Super Bowl, when winning quarterback Phil Simms was the first to take in a nice payday in exchange for saying a couple lines and taking a trip to Disney World. It has happened almost every year since then. And yes, the players who say the magic phrase really do go to Disney World or Disneyland, usually the very next day.
In fact, if you’re ever at Disney World, or occasionally Disneyland, on the day after the Super Bowl, there’s a decent chance you’ll see at least a few representatives from the winning Super Bowl team take their place in a celebratory parade down Main Street, U.S.A.
Today at 2:40 p.m., Mahomes and other Kansas City Chiefs will participate in a celebratory parade at Disney World. This year, Disney is also inviting another MVP: 10-year-old child Nathaniel, a child in the Make-A-Wish program who will join Mahomes on Main Street, U.S.A for the parade. Another 17 Make-A-Wish children, who wished to attend the Super Bowl, are also having their magical wishes extended by visiting Magic Kingdom Park on Monday, according to a statement from Walt Disney World.
If you can’t make it to the park this afternoon, you can watch the parade live on the Disney Parks Blog. It’s also never too early to start planning for next year when the Super Bowl will be held in Tampa. Not only can you use your points and miles to get to the big game, but with another Florida city hosting the game, odds are very high that you’ll find some of the winners again at Disney World in Orlando on Main Street U.S.A. the very next day.
Featured image by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
