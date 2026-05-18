With the U.S. set to mark its Semiquincentennial (250th birthday) in July, 2026 is a great year for travelers to explore all this country has to offer. And Hilton Honors is giving you a chance to do just that.

In honor of America 250, the hotel loyalty program is offering a dozen unique road trip experiences all summer long — and each one costs just 250 Hilton Honors points.

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These experiences celebrate the great American road trip, complete with gas and Hampton by Hilton lodging, as well as some of the quirky, lesser-known discoveries you might find along America's highways and byways. A few highlights include:

A scenic road trip through Zion and Bryce Canyon National Parks, culminating with a private, astronomer-led stargazing session.

VIP access to the Roswell UFO Festival in the extraterrestrial hotspot of Roswell, New Mexico.

A VIP (Very Important Pickle) experience at Pittsbirgh's Picklesburgh festival, complete with private tastings and a year's supply of pickles.

A four-day road trip to some of the country's most iconic amusement parks and record-breaking roller coasters, curated by American Coaster Enthusiasts, plus a hands-free action camera.

An all-access pass to the Great American State Fair and VIP access to the Fourth of July fireworks on the National Mall.

"In this milestone year celebrating America's 250th anniversary, the open road feels especially meaningful," said Mark Weinstein, chief marketing officer, Hilton. "Through Hilton Honors America Experiences, we're offering once-in-a-lifetime moments for just 250 Points, honoring the timeless American tradition of road trips, shared discovery, and the kind of spontaneous adventures that happen when you pile into the car and see where the journey takes you."

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Members can book a variety of activities with points — from concerts and sporting events to massages and mixology classes — through Hilton Honors Experiences, and the soon-to-launch Hilton Honors Adventures. But these experiences typically cost tens or hundreds of thousands of points.

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This promotion is offering experiences you won't normally find on the platform for only 250 points apiece, which you can earn from a single night's stay at a Hampton by Hilton. Or, you can transfer points from one of Hilton's credit card transfer partners.

That means virtually anyone has a chance to snag one of these exclusive road trips, even if you're brand-new to Hilton Honors.

Of course, you'll need some luck on your side as well. These packages will drop on the Hilton Honors Experiences platform starting May 26, and they'll be available on a first-come, first-served basis. To have your best shot at an epic 250-point road trip, download the Hilton Honors app and enable push notifications to be alerted when a new package becomes available.