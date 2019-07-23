This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Ever since American Express updated its Hilton credit card lineup back in January 2018 to include new features and earning rates, the family of cards has come with welcome bonuses that have ranged from 50,000 to 150,000 Hilton Honors points. Amex has announced new changes to three of its Hilton cobranded hotel credit cards — including an official new name for one of the cards — and higher bonuses for a limited time on all three of them.
New Bonus on the Hilton Honors Amex Business Card
The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card is also getting a limited-time elevated welcome bonus. New cardholders will earn 130,000 Hilton Honors points and a Free Weekend Night award after spending $5,000 in purchases within the first four months. The bonus is worth the same as the new Hilton Honors Surpass offer ($780, according to TPG valuations), but business owners are required to hit a higher $5,000 spending threshold in order to earn the bonus. Offer ends 8/28/2019.
This card is a great option for those who stay with Hilton often during business trips. With its reasonable $95 annual fee (see rates & fees), this card is a good option for small business owners. The good news is that you can qualify for this card even with a side hustle or a freelance gig.
New Bonus on the Hilton Honors Amex Card
The basic Amex card now comes with an elevated welcome bonus. For a limited time, new Hilton Honors Card from American Express cardholders will earn 90,000 Hilton Honors points after spending $2,000 in the first three months. TPG valuations place this new welcome offer at $540.
This offer is one of the highest we’ve seen for this card, surpassing the most recent bonus of 75,000 points from last September. Note the spending requirements for the card also increased, though it’s still an attainable $2,000 within the first three months.
This is Hilton’s intro card, offering no annual fee (see rates & fees) and benefits like automatic Hilton Honors Silver elite status (with a pathway to Gold). You’ll earn 7x points on Hilton purchases, plus 5x points at US restaurants, US supermarkets and US gas stations. For anyone who occasionally stays at Hilton properties, this no annual fee card is a worthy addition to your wallet.
Updates to the Hilton Honors Ascend Card
As announced last month, Amex’s mid-tier Hilton credit card gets a branding update today, returning to its original name: the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass Card. In addition to the reverted name, the card is elevating its welcome offer and adding a new benefit.
For a limited time, the card will offer 130,000 Hilton Honors Points after you spend $4,000 within the first four months, worth up to $780 according to TPG valuations. Additionally, cardholders will get a complimentary Free Weekend Night award as part of the welcome bonus. While the spending requirement is increasing to $4,000, you’ll have an extra month to hit it.
The addition of the Free Weekend Night award to this elevated welcome bonus means you could earn two free weekend nights in your first year, one through the bonus and one after spending $15,000 on the card in a calendar year. Just keep in mind that the free nights do have to be used on a weekend (Friday, Saturday or Sunday nights) for a standard room, which varies by property.
With this card, you’ll also earn 12x points at participating Hilton properties; 6x points at US supermarkets, US restaurants and US gas stations; and 3x points on all other purchase. The card comes with some nice perks, including 10 Priority Pass lounge access passes, complimentary Hilton Gold elite status and a pathway to earning Diamond status. For only $95 each year (see rates & fees), you can get a lot out of this card.
Bottom Line
These card updates are launching at a good time, with Hilton expanding its luxury portfolio and Amex targeting bonus points for transfers to Hilton. All of these elevated welcome bonuses are still easily attainable, and can get you free nights at most of Hilton’s properties worldwide.
Keep in mind that Amex has a “one-per-card-per-lifetime” policy for earning welcome bonuses, so you may want to double-check that you’re eligible to earn one of these elevated bonuses before you hit the apply button.
Featured photo by Wyatt Smith / The Points Guy
