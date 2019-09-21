This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Hilton is currently running a promotion where guests can earn a free night after booking four to five consecutive nights at participating resorts in the U.S., the Caribbean and Latin America.
Here’s the breakdown:
If you book a three-night stay in the Continental U.S., the Caribbean or Latin America, you’re eligible for the fourth night free. If you book a four-night stay in Hawaii, you’re eligible for the fifth night free.
To read the full terms and conditions of this promo, head directly to the Hilton promotion page.
This is a great promotion to take advantage of to start building your Hilton Honors points because once you become an elite — silver only requires four stays — you’re eligible for the fifth night free on all your future reward bookings. If you’re interested in learning what Hilton Honors elite status is worth, check out our evaluation of the program.
If you’re a loyal Hilton fan and want to enjoy more perks, you may even want to consider applying for one of their credit cards. For example, if you get the Hilton Honors Aspire card from American Express, you’ll earn 150,000 points after spending $4,000 in the first three month. On top of that, you’ll enjoy automatic Diamond status, which gets you a free weekend night every calendar year among other perks.
You can maximize your Hilton earnings even further by registering your Hilton account with Lyft. By doing so, you’ll earn 3x points per dollar spent on all rides.
