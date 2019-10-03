This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
If you’re a Hilton Honors member, you can save up to 30% on weekend stays at Hilton properties across Europe, Africa and the Middle East with this new flash sale.
Here’s what you need to know.
This offer is available for weekend stays booked between October 1-7. You must complete your stay on weekends between October 3 and March 9, 2020. Hilton defines a “weekend” as Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday nights, though in the Middle East (excluding Turkey, Lebanon, Morocco, Africa) it’s defined as Thursday, Friday and/or Saturday nights.
As with other Hilton flash sales, stays must be prepaid and the rates are nonrefundable. To maximize this promotion, you can pair this sale with Power Up Your Points, which will earn Honors members double base points on every stay between September 9 and January 5, 2020.
If you hold one Hilton’s co-branded American Express cards, you can earn triple base points when you book your stay with the Hilton Amex card.
Here’s some of what you can book.
You can stay at the Conrad Cairo for $108 USD (the flex rate is $144) per night, or $278 total including taxes and fees. This sample rate is for a weekend stay in late October.
Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort and Spa
A garden villa at the Hilton Seychelles Labriz Resort and Spa costs $344 a night in late October with the sale. The Best Available Rate is currently $393, saving you nearly $50. If you want to use points, it’ll set you back 160,000 points. TPG values Hilton Honors points at 0.6 cents each.
If you don’t have a Hilton card in your wallet, American Express offers Hilton travelers many choices when it comes to cobranded credit cards. There are currently four different Hilton-branded cards on the market; three personal cards and one small business card:
- Hilton Honors Card from American Express
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card
- Hilton Honors American Express Business Card
- Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express
Featured image courtesy of Kathleen Porter Kristiansen/The Points Guy
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.