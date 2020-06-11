Use this temporary card benefit to score a meal at your favorite restaurant — here’s how
While leisure travel is beginning again, the industry is still very much in the early stages of recovery. If you’re committed to staying at home (like many TPG staffers still are), credit card companies have heard you loud and clear.
Amex announced a host of temporary bonuses and changes in early May, including additional benefits for the popular Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card. One major perk of this card is an up to $250 Hilton resort credit, but as of June 1, the resort credit perk can now be used at U.S. restaurants as well.
In This Post
Use the Hilton Aspire resort credit toward restaurant purchases
Typically, you and your authorized users will receive up to a total of $250 in Hilton resort statement credits each cardmember year. This statement credit is not only limited to incidental charges such as meals and spa treatments but can also be used toward room rates and taxes.
Don’t plan on hitting a resort property this year? No problem, says Hilton. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Hilton and Amex announced that you’ll be able to use your resort credit without the need to leave town (let alone leave your own home). Eligible purchases at U.S. restaurants, including takeout and delivery, from June 1 through Aug. 31, 2020, will now trigger the resort credit benefit.
How the statement credit appears
I have a Hilton Aspire card and used a majority of my resort credit earlier this year at the Hilton Fiji Beach Resort and Spa right before travel came to a screeching halt. However, I still had about $30 in remaining resort credit and was pleased to find out that I could use the remainder toward dining.
Earlier this week, I spent $10.34 through Grubhub on my Hilton Aspire card. Within two days, the charge was credited to my Amex account as a “Hilton Resort Credit.”
It’s great to see that not only is the perk working as intended, but statement credit is also appearing quickly.
Other valuable perks of the Hilton Aspire card
There are a host of other benefits on the Hilton Aspire that make this a worthwhile card to carry even with a $450 annual fee (see rates and fees). My favorite is the weekend free night certificate. Last year, I used my weekend night certificate at the Waldorf Astoria Berlin during the weekend of the Berlin Marathon where cash rates were more than $400 per night.
Keep in mind that unexpired free weekend night certificates — plus those issued through Dec. 31, 2020 — can now be used on any night of the week. Additionally, any free weekend night certificates earned between May 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, will remain valid for an additional 12 months (24 months total).
Another temporary benefit to remember is that you’ll earn 12x on U.S. supermarket purchases made through the end of July. And all bonus points earned through eligible purchases, if they post to the card member’s Hilton Honors account between May 1 and December 31, will be considered base points and will count towards elite tier qualification and lifetime Diamond status.
Other top benefits include Hilton Honors Diamond status — with free breakfast, lounge access, upgrades and more — and up to $250 in annual airline fee credits.
Bottom line
If you have the Hilton Aspire card, don’t squander the up to $250 Hilton resort credit this year. It’s easier than ever to use it towards U.S. restaurants from now through the end of August. With the expansion of this benefit, it increases the value proposition of the Hilton Aspire card even more. And that’s regardless if you travel halfway around the world — or travel to the door to pick up your delivery.
Featured photo by Brian Kelly/The Points Guy.
