Just over a year after introducing a revamped lineup of Hilton credit cards, American Express is updating some of its Hilton cards once again. Fortunately, these changes are very minor so they shouldn’t really affect card holders.
Beginning July 18, 2019, the Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card will be renamed the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass Card. If this name sounds familiar, you’re not imagining things. This is was the card’s original name before its recent refresh. All of the card’s earning rates and perks, including automatic Hilton Honors Gold status (with the ability to earn Diamond after spending $40,000 on the card in a calendar year), 10 Priority Pass lounge visits every year and a weekend night reward after spending $15,000 on purchases on your card in a calendar year, will remain untouched. It is unclear whether the card will get a new look, as the current design doesn’t have the name Ascend on it.
There will also be a minor tweak to the terms and conditions on the $250 resort statement credit that comes with the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card. You can breathe a sigh of relief, since you’ll still be able to use the resort credit toward room rates at eligible properties. However, come Aug. 1, it won’t apply when booking advanced purchase rates, but all other Hilton rates at eligible properties will still apply. It’s worth mentioning that advanced purchase rates for properties in the US were already excluded, so this change should only affect a very small number of card holders.
You’ll also still be able to use the credit toward incidental charges such as meals and spa treatments — just remember to bill the charges to your room and pay with your Aspire Card at checkout. The card will continue to offer all of its other perks, including complimentary Hilton Honors Diamond status, unlimited Priority Pass airport lounge access and one weekend award night each year of card membership (with the ability to earn an additional night after you spend $60,000 on the card in a calendar year).
Bottom Line
Given how much value the Hilton Honors American Express Ascend Card and Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card offer, many people have been anticipating a devaluation, but fortunately, that isn’t the case here. Both of the cards’ benefits are all remaining intact — the biggest change is the renaming of the Ascend.
