Hilton is opening a hotel in Kauai just 15 minutes from Wailua Falls

March 11, 2026
Hale-Hokuala-Kauaʻi-Curio-Collection-by-Hilton
Hilton will open its first-ever Curio Collection property in Hawaii this fall, giving travelers a brand-new way to spend their points on the picturesque island of Kauai.

The Hale Hokuala Kauai hotel will feature 210 rooms with impressive ocean and mountain views set on the Garden Isle. Starting in November, the newly built property will welcome guests with a signature restaurant overlooking a tropical lagoon, an outdoor pool and access to the Ocean Course at Hokuala, a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course, according to Hilton.

HILTON

"Hale Hōkūala Kauaʻi is a natural addition to our growing Curio Collection by Hilton portfolio, embodying the individuality, sense of place and authentic moments that define the brand," Brooke Thomas, the brand leader for the Curio Collection by Hilton, said in a statement. "Rooted in the culture and natural beauty of Kaua'i, the hotel will offer a one-of-a-kind experience that celebrates the spirit of the island while delivering the elevated service and thoughtful design our guests expect from this remarkable brand."

Thomas added that the addition of a Curio Collection hotel in Hawaii was "a testament to the brand's continued growth into the world's most sought-after destinations."

HILTON

In addition to the on-property amenities, Hilton said the hotel will sit less than 2 miles away from Lihue Airport (LIH) and will offer guests easy access to sought-after destinations on the island like Princeville, Poipu, Waimea Canyon and Wailua Falls, which sits just about 15 minutes away.

HILTON

The Hale Hokuala Kauai hotel is not yet accepting reservations, so points rates are not available.

While this is the first Curio Collection hotel in the state, Hilton does operate more than 25 other hotels across Hawaii, including the Grand Wailea Maui, A Waldorf Astoria Resort; the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort; and the Hilton Waikoloa Village.

Beyond Hawaii, there are nearly 200 Curio Collection properties around the world, from Barcelona and Sydney to Philadelphia.

