A credit card for wine enthusiasts just launched with a 50k sign-up offer
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Over the past few years, a lot of new credit cards have hit the market targeting just about every type of consumer out there. Cards for NFL enthusiasts? Check. Disney super fans? Oh yeah. And the list goes on.
But now, it’s wine enthusiasts turn. Today, wine connoisseurs can rejoice because a card built specifically for you has launched: the Grand Reserve™ World Mastercard®.
Want more credit card news and advice delivered to your inbox daily? Sign up for the TPG newsletter
Grand Reserve may sound familiar to some of you because it launched its own wine-focused rewards program back in November 2019, which allows members to automatically earn points on eligible wine-related purchases. This credit card will earn points that flow into that loyalty program, helping you accelerate earnings.
At first glance, the earning structure isn’t half bad. You’ll get:
- 5x points at more than 350 wineries, wine clubs and other Grand Reserve Partners
- 3x points at non-partner wineries, wine clubs or wine shops
- 2x points at all other merchants
You’ll also earn additional bonus points with unique offers from Grand Reserve partners. Cardholders receive discounts and upgrades at hundreds of wineries with a Priority Wine Pass that comes with the card — worth $120 according to Grand Reserve. Other benefits include a complimentary wine magazine subscription and access to exclusive cardholder events.
With the Grand Reserve Rewards program, you can redeem points for a number of wine-related accessories and wine experiences. The catch? You can’t use your points to purchase wine itself.
The card does come with a $149 annual fee.
Related reading: Wine lovers rejoice — your credit card could unlock perks and savings
sign-up bonus
To celebrate the new card launch, Grand Reserve card is offering 50,000 bonus points to new cardholders who spend $3,000 in the first 90 days of account opening. And if you were one of the people who signed up for the card’s waiting list before its launch, this bonus is given on top of the 10,000 points you will get for being approved from the waiting list.
Earning up to 60,000 bonus points sounds like a great bonus, right? I mean, it sounds like the same bonus as the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card. But keep in mind the point valuation and rewards flexibility that is associated with the Grand Reserve Rewards program is quite different from the Chase Ultimate Rewards program.
The Grand Reserve program doesn’t follow a set redemption rate.
While redemptions start at 750 points, the monetary value of those points will depend on what you chose for your redemption. As a result, the 50,000-point bonus could be worth as much as $400 or as little as $250. But even at the highest redemption value, you’re still getting less than 1 cent per point.
Most of the better redemption options on the Grand Reserve Rewards program catalog cost hundreds of thousands of points. For example, an “all-inclusive two-night Napa weekend getaway” will cost you up to 555,600 points — not including flights or any wine you may purchase to take home with you.
Related reading: These are some of the most expensive wines in the sky
Is it worth it?
While the card itself doesn’t have a bad earnings rate, the program it’s tied to is overall pretty disappointing.
Your rewards points are going to be worth than a cent apiece even with the most valuable redemption options. Considering the best rewards programs earn points that are worth up to 2 cents each according to TPG valuations, this program just can’t compete. In reality, you could easily get a cash-back card and redeem for wine-related purchases (including wine itself, which this card doesn’t offer) at a better redemption rate.
Related reading: How I saved over $100 and earned bonus points on wine delivery during the pandemic
Keep in mind that the card costs $149 a year. If you get the full value from the Priority Wine Pass, then that would essentially lower that fee to $29 out of pocket. For those who live near wine country and who partake in wine clubs and are constantly visiting wineries and vineyards, this card may make sense for the Priority Wine Pass, discounts on experiences and invites to exclusive cardholder events. But that’s a select subset of the population.
So all in all, I don’t think this is a super compelling offer overall for most consumers. There are a few select wine-lovers out there who may be able to make the card worth having, but it’s certainly not going to make the top of our best rewards cards list.
Related reading: Mistakes to avoid in Napa Valley
Bottom line
A number of top travel credit cards offer nice perks on wine, wineries and other experiences.
Amex Offers frequently has savings and earning opportunities on wine or wineries. Chase, Amex and Capital One all offer exclusive cardholder events — some of which are geared toward wine enthusiasts.
Travel cards like the Chase Sapphire Reserve will even give you bonus points on Airbnb experiences you can book at wineries and vineyards around the world. There are a number of ways to be rewarded for wine-related purchases, and plenty of ways to redeem rewards for wine-related accessories and experiences at a much higher value — all without this card or the Grand Reserve Rewards program.
While this card has a solid offer at first glance, it just doesn’t quite hold up to the competition with its current rewards program.
Featured photo by John Gribben for The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.