This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The Google Pixel 3 is one of the best Android devices available, especially for travel. The Pixel 3 might even sway an iPhone user to ditch their Apple mobile device.
Ahead of the new Pixel 4’s release, Google is offering its Pixel 3 for $300 less than usual. Google’s latest generation Pixel 3 is now on sale starting at just $499 plus tax, while the larger Pixel 3 XL is on sale for $599 plus tax. The phones usually start at $799 and $899 respectively and come unlocked, allowing users to pick their preferred carrier. The Pixel sale runs through September 28, 2019.
The Pixel 3 works with Google Fi, Google’s mobile service. Google Fi is widely considered to be one of the best mobile carriers for travel. Google Fi starts at $20 per month for unlimited talk and text with data starting at $10 per gigabyte. What makes Google Fi especially appealing for travelers is the lack of roaming fees. When you use your Pixel 3 on Google Fi, you won’t pay additional fees to use your mobile data in over 200 countries.
If like many travelers, you like to capture photos during your trip, the Pixel 3 is widely considered the best smartphone for photography. TPG’s own Zach Honig used his Pixel 3 to capture stunning low-light images for a tour of United’s Boeing 787-10 cabin.
While Google Fi offers its own protection plans, there are numerous credit cards that also allow you to protect your device should you damage or misplace your Pixel 3. When you use a credit card that offers mobile device protection to pay for your monthly phone bill, the device protection will kick in. Here are a few top credit cards that offer mobile device protection for situations such as the following:
- iPhone XS water damage on the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card
- LG Nexus 5X motherboard failure on the Chase Sapphire Reserve
- Apple Watch cracked screen on The Platinum Card® from American Express
Google is set to unveil the tech giant’s new flagship smartphone, the Pixel 4, sometime this fall.
For the latest travel news, deals and points and miles tips please subscribe to The Points Guy daily email newsletter.
Featured image by Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.