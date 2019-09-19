This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Scandinavian Airlines’ signature red engines will soon be a thing of the past. The airline unveiled on Thursday its first update to its livery in 21 years on Thursday.
The airline describes its updated colors as a modern take on a classic Scandinavian design. After a cabin interior overhaul in 2015, the airline says that the updated livery aligns the interior and exterior of its aircraft. The first aircraft to feature the new livery will be the most modern of the airline’s fleet, the Airbus A350s and A320neos.
“The new livery design is a symbol of our future, a more sustainable and competitive future for SAS, but one that also embraces our heritage,” SAS CEO and President Rickard Gustafson said in a statement.
The biggest change to the livery is silver replacing the airline’s most distinguishable feature, those red engines. Continuing with the silver theme, there is a striking SAS in giant letters situated at the front of the aircraft. (That’s the acronym of Scandinavian Airlines System; SAS was created as the multinational flag carrier of Denmark, Norway and Sweden.)
The airline’s new livery will also feature “Scandinavian” on the underbelly of the fuselage, a feature that Emirates, Alitalia, Delta and others have introduced as well.
The move follows recent changes to their liveries by the carrier’s Star Alliance partners United Airlines and Lufthansa, both of which also went for simpler, modern and predominantly blue and white/silver liveries.
Existing aircraft in the fleet will get the new livery in accordance with the airline’s already-scheduled repaint process. All SAS aircraft will feature the new livery by 2024.
SAS has a robust network in the US, with flights to its three constituent countries from Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York (Newark), San Francisco and Washington. The first of eight Airbus A350-900 on order, featuring the new livery, will enter service on the Copenhagen to Chicago from January 28, 2020, SAS said in a statement. You might spot an older A330 and A340 from the airline’s all-Airbus long-haul fleet repainted in the new colors before then, so keep your eyes open at airports served by SAS!
All digital renderings courtesy of SAS
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.