Get a 25% Bonus When Transferring Capital One Miles to Avianca LifeMiles
With a new month, Capital One has announced a new transfer bonus, this time allowing cardholders to earn a bonus when transferring points to Avianca LifeMiles.
Starting tomorrow, July 1, Capital One card holders will receive a 25% bonus on all miles transferred to the LifeMiles program through July 31. This comes right after a 20% bonus to Air France and KLM’s Flying Blue program, which ends today.
The normal transfer rate is 2 Capital One miles to 1.5 LifeMiles, but with the promotion you’ll see that bumped up to 2:1.876. That means you’ll get about 938 LifeMiles for every 1,000 Venture Miles that you transfer.
Based on TPG’s latest valuation, LifeMiles are worth 1.7 cents each. However, you can easily score multiples of this valuation by taking advantage of hidden gems in its award chart, such as:
- Flights to Southern South America in economy: 30,000 miles
- Flights to New Zealand or Australia in economy: 40,000 miles
- Flights to Europe in business class (with no fuel surcharges): 63,000 miles
- Flights to North Asia in business class: 75,000 miles
- Flights to Middle East in business class: 78,000 miles
- Flights to Europe in Lufthansa first (with no fuel surcharges): 87,000 miles
Keep in mind that LifeMiles is making changes to its domestic US award chart effective July 15. Fortunately, unlike other award chart changes which are usually all negative, this one is a mixed bag with the award cost of some routes going up in price and others going down. After the changes, domestic awards will range in price from 6,500 miles to 13,500 one-way. LifeMiles’ booking fees are also going down on many routes.
In our tests, transfers from Capital One to Avianca went through instantly so you should be able to book your award immediately after you move over your Capital One miles. And if you don’t have enough Capital One miles, you can also transfer American Express Membership Rewards, Citi ThankYou Points and Marriott Bonvoy points to LifeMiles.
Through July 5, you can earn a 25% bonus when transferring Citi ThankYou, Hilton Honors, IHG Rewards or Marriott Bonvoy points to Avianca LifeMiles, as a part of Lifemiles’ own promotion. Marriott also gives a 25% bonus when transferring its points to Lifemiles in increments of 60,000 points.
We recommend only transferring miles if you have a specific redemption in mind. Once you transfer your miles, they’ll be stuck with Avianca and you’ll lose the flexibility of transferring to any other partner.
How to Earn Capital One Miles
If you’re short on Capital One miles and want to take advantage of future transfer bonuses like this one, a sign-up bonus from one of the following cards can help boost your balance. As a reminder, only certain cards earn Capital One miles, but all of those miles-earning cards are typically eligible for these types of bonuses.
- Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card: Earn 50,000 miles after you use your new card to make $3,000 in purchases in your first three months.
- Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card: Earn 20,000 miles after you use your new card to make $1,000 in purchases in your first three months.
- Capital One Spark Miles for Business: Earn up to 200,000 bonus miles; 50,000 bonus miles when you spend $5,000 in the first 3 months and earn 150,000 bonus miles when you spend $50,000 in the first 6 months of your account opening.
- Capital One Spark Miles Select for Business: Earn 20,000 miles after you use your new card to make $3,000 in purchases in your first three months.
