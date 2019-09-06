This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The weekend is coming up, and I’m sure many of you’ll be taking an Uber at some point. Why not save some money while you’re at it?
Uber is sending emails to targeted customers about a new promotion that could save you 50% on your next five rides. Here’s what you need to know.
You’ll score 50% off each of your next 5 rides when you pay with Venmo. You’ll just need to make sure you select Venmo as your payment method before requesting a ride in the Uber app. Even better? There’s no code necessary as the offer is already applied to your account. Just make sure you’re actually targeted for the offer, you should see an email like the one above if you were selected.
In order to make sure you’re getting the most out of your Uber rides, make sure you’re using the right credit card for each ride. To help you maximize the points earned on Uber rides or enjoy some credits toward free rides, check out this guide to see which cards you should add to your purse or wallet.
The Platinum Card® from American Express is one of the best options out there for Uber perks. As an Amex Platinum cardholder, you’ll receive up to $200 in Uber credits to use annually. You’ll get $15 to use each month, plus a $20 bonus in December. You’ll also get Uber VIP status which matches you with highly rated drivers.
Just make sure to select your card as a payment option in the Uber app. The monthly credits will then be loaded into your Uber Cash account automatically at the beginning of each month. And if you don’t want to use your Uber credit on your next rideshare, you can also apply it to your next food delivery order with UberEats.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve is also a solid choice for Uber. Chase classifies Uber as a travel expense, meaning you’ll earn three Ultimate Rewards points for every dollar spent with Uber.
