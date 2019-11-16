Frontier adds 22 new routes ahead of holiday travel
Frontier has added 22 new routes to its service ahead of the busy holiday travel season, including its first flight from Newark (EWR).
Frontier expanded to Newark (EWR) after Southwest announced that it would be leaving in August. Beyond the expansion, Frontier has also significantly increased its availability from Miami, Las Vegas and Phoenix. Here’s the full list of all the new routes:
- Newark (EWR) to Las Vegas (LAS), Miami (MIA), Orlando (MCO) and San Juan (SJU)
- Cincinnati (CVG) to New Orleans (MSY)
- Orlando (MCO) to Green Bay (CRB) and Kansas City (MCI)
- Raleigh (RDU) to Atlanta (ATL)
- Sarasota (SRQ) to Trenton (TTN)
- Tampa (TPA) to San Juan (SJU)
- Las Vegas (LAS) to Portland (PDX), Reno-Tahoe (RNO), Seattle (SEA) and Santa Ana (SNA)
- Miami (MIA) to Boston (BOS), Detroit (DTW), Hartford (BDL), Newark (EWR) and San Juan (SJU)
- Phoenix (PHX) to Detroit (DTW), Fargo (FAR), San Diego (SAN) and Salt Lake City (SLC)
In a press release, David Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines said, “We’re especially excited to begin service in Newark, growing our presence in the New York City area and creating new travel opportunities for our customers. In addition, we continue to expand our presence in exciting destinations like Las Vegas, Miami Phoenix, and San Juan.”
These new routes will allow for more travelers to discover new destinations at a low cost. While Frontier may not be the right airline for everyone, it does offer great deals for minimalistic travelers and even families with its “Kids Fly Free” program. However, if you’re new to flying the low-cost carrier, be sure to read our guide on everything you should know before flying Frontier.
To celebrate the new routes, Frontier is offering flights from $29 one-way. To get in on the deal, travelers must book by Nov. 17 at 11:59 EST. However, you may be able to snag a better deal as Frontier is currently running another special with flights from $19 one-way. This deal must also be booked by Nov. 17 at 11:59 EST.
Featured photo by Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images.
