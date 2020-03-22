Frontier offering $50 credit if you cancel your flight by Monday
Ultralow cost carrier Frontier Airlines is giving you a little extra if you cancel your flights by Monday at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time.
In a limited-time waiver policy, the airline said it will give passengers an extra $50 if they back out of an itinerary for travel between March 22 and June 17 by March 23.
“Your $50 per person voucher can be redeemed through December 31, 2020, for travel through the end of Frontier’s then available schedule. This is in addition to a credit applicable to a future Frontier flight for the full amount of your unused ticket,” the airline said in a statement.
Itineraries are only eligible if they were booked on or before March 20, and the $50 voucher should come by email within 72 hours of cancellation.
Frontier is far from alone in relaxing its rebooking and cancellation rules during the coronavirus pandemic. Most U.S. airlines have instituted fee waivers for itinerary changes. Frontier, however, seems to be the first that’s actually paying you to rebook your flight.
