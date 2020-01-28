Frontier Airlines puts Delaware back on U.S. aviation map
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Frontier Airlines is returning to Delaware in May, putting the First State back on the U.S. airline map.
The Denver-based low-cost carrier will offer seasonal service between Wilmington’s New Castle Airport (ILG) and Orlando (MCO) starting May 14, Frontier said Tuesday. Flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays with Airbus A320-family jets.
Frontier previously served Wilmington from 2013 to 2015, ending flights to Orlando and Tampa (TPA) in April 2015, according to Cirium schedule data. At its peak, the airline served seven cities nonstop from Wilmington.
Currently, neither Wilmington nor any other airport in Delaware has regularly scheduled airline service.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news!
While Tuesdays announcement includes only one route, Frontier spokesman Zach Kramer told TPG the airline sees the “potential to add more in the future.”
“We recognize the demand for affordable air travel in Delaware and are happy to offer nonstop flights to Orlando this summer,” Frontier senior vice president of commercial Daniel Shurz said in a statement.
Frontier plans to grow capacity by roughly 15% year-over-year in 2020, and double in size by 2025, its senior manager of network planning Jonathon Nield told TPG in December.
The airline had 98 Airbus A320neos and 67 A321neos, the latter including 18 A321XLRs, Airbus data showed as of the end of December. Frontier operated 98 aircraft at the time.
Related: Frontier Airlines to double in size over next five years
More on Frontier:The 10 longest (and 10 shortest) Frontier Airlines flights
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- No delivery fees for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with a DashPass subscription from DoorDash -over a $100 value. Activate with your Chase Sapphire card by December 31, 2021.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.