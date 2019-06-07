This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
File under: Useful credit card perks that fly under the radar.
There’s a online shopping program that rivals Amazon Prime’s 2-day free shipping, and you might be able to get it for free — if you have an American Express card, that is. It’s called ShopRunner, and it’s a membership program that partners with retailers to get you expedited shipping.
Some popular featured stores include Bloomingdale’s, Lord & Taylor, Rebecca Minkoff, Bergdorf Goodman, BCBG Maxazria, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and more. Plus, if you have The Platinum Card® from American Express, remember that you get a $100 credit to Saks every year. How’s that for double dipping?
ShopRunner usually costs $79/year, but play your cards right and you can get it for free… pun intended. Eligible cards include:
- The Platinum Card® from American Express
- American Express® Gold Card
- The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card from American Express
- The Amex EveryDay® Credit Card from American Express
- Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
- Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card
Just keep in mind that this doesn’t include American Express cards from other financial institutions, such as the Wells Fargo Propel Amex card.
Here’s how it works:
- Enroll your card at shoprunner.com/amex
- Shop at any store that participates in ShopRunner (and don’t forget to use a shopping portal!)
- Select ShopRunner-eligible items
- Choose ShopRunner at checkout and sign into your account
See? Easy! The only other thing to note is that most retailers have a minimum order value of about $25, which shouldn’t be too hard to reach.
Wedding season is in full swing and Father’s Day is around the corner, so next time you’re eyeing something from your favorite store, keep in mind you might be able to get it sooner than you think thanks to Amex’s ShopRunner benefit.
Featured image by filadendron / Getty Images.
