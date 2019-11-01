Flying out of D.C. Saturday? Mind the World Series parade
Washington’s Reagan National Airport typically has one of the easiest downtown commutes of any major city in the United States. But that may not be the case on Saturday.
Tens of thousands are expected to descend upon downtown D.C. for a parade to celebrate the World Series win by the hometown Washington Nationals baseball team.
The parade could make for an unexpected-but-welcome attraction for out-of-town visitors to the city. It also could affect those with flight plans from DCA on Saturday since several key arteries that run between the airport and central Washington will be closed for much of the day.
The parade will begin at 2 p.m., starting on Constitution Avenue at 15th Street, NW, near the Washington Monument. From there, it will head east before finishing just short of the U.S. Capitol.
The parade route will cross several of the city’s main routes running between downtown and the airport.
City officials urged drivers to avoid the area on Saturday and instead take Metro, the city’s subway that will be running on a rush-hour schedule from 10:30 a.m. through 6 p.m. DCA is served by Metro’s Yellow and Blue lines, with the Yellow line offering the most direct connection from much of the city.
Those still hoping to travel to or from the airport by car will be able to take routes that go around the parade and its related closures. But those travelers should pad in extra time to account for a longer overall ride and the potential of heavy traffic.
Traffic from the central core of Washington that includes many of the city’s downtown hotels is likely to see the biggest impact. However, drivers from the city’s other neighborhoods may face a smoother ride. The District of Columbia has a full list of road closures on its website.
As for the Nationals, they’ve become the toast of D.C. after stunning the favored Houston Astros to win the 2019 World Series. The win gave Washington its first World Series title since the Senators – a previous D.C. franchise that’s since moved on – won it all back in 1924.
So, if you happen to be in town on Saturday, feel free to take part in the city’s celebration — or at least remember to plan for it if you’re headed to the airport.
Featured photo by Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.
