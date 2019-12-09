Your first look at the new SAS Airbus A350 that will serve Chicago
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Scandinavian Airlines has taken delivery of the first of eight Airbus A350s it has on order. The new plane will start flying on Jan. 28, with Chicago as its first planned destination from Copenhagen.
The airline said the new aircraft meant an improved experience for passengers.
“Travelers can look forward to even more comfortable flights, including a cabin with new seat models and unique, customized SAS solutions. The new aircraft is composed of the latest aerodynamic design and technology meaning unrivaled levels of operational efficiency,” SAS said in a statement.
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news.
The A350 will have 40 business class seats in a 1-2-1 configuration. According to the airline, the seats have an 18.5 inch screen and foot massage capabilities, among other amenities.
It will also include 32 “SAS Plus” seats, the first time the airline is offering a premium economy cabin.
And the aircraft will have 228 economy seats, with USB power for every passenger.
“The aircraft is one of our biggest investments, enabling us to provide an outstanding travel experience,” Rickard Gustafson, the airlines president and CEO said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming our passengers on board this state-of the-art aircraft.”
Over the course of 2020, the A350 will visit seven cities: Chicago, Beijing, New York, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and San Francisco.
All images courtesy of SAS.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.