This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The brand-new Beijing Daxing International Airport will welcome its first commercial flights this Sunday, September 22, with a double daily service by China Southern to its hub in Guangzhou. That’s in advance of the official opening on September 30.
The new airport, whose three-letter code will be PKX, has four runways and plans to handle 72 million passengers each year by 2025, which would make it one of the world’s busiest airports.
It won’t put the existing Beijing airport, PEK, out of business, though. Beijing Capital International Airport will remain operational. Last year, it saw 100 million passengers pass through its terminals, which made it the second-busiest by passenger numbers after Atlanta. Most airlines will chose to operate to either PKX or PEK, though some intend to use both.
So why the need for such an enormous second airport? Beijing Capital is almost at capacity, which limits growth in such a booming travel market. The designers of Beijing Daxing have chosen a “starfish” design and promise that no passengers will have to walk more than 650 yards from security to gate, unlike the mammoth new Istanbul Airpot (IST), which has some of the longest distances between gates of any airport in the world. PKX will become a major hub for the SkyTeam alliance, as it’ll be home to SkyTeam members such as Air France, KLM and Delta plus local giant China Eastern. China Southern, which will leave the SkyTeam alliance at the end of this year, is expected to eventually move all operations from PEK to PKX.
Remaining at PEK Airport will be local Star Alliance member Air China, though it has been given some slots at PKX as well.
Featured image by VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.