The best rewards card for your wallet is usually one that rewards you with more of what you really enjoy. For those who love to travel, that might mean earning airline miles or hotel points to help fund the next trip.

But what if what you really love is sports?

The soon-to-be-released Fanatics American Express® Card is being designed specifically around sports fandom, rewarding fans with more of what they already love — from team merch and tickets to collectibles and more.

What we know about the ultimate card for sports fans

While the card isn't yet available for applications, we know that the upcoming Fanatics American Express Card will earn rewards in the form of FanCash, Fanatics' loyalty currency.

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TPG Tip: You can join the waitlist now to be among the first to get the new Fanatics American Express Card when it is released.

FANATICS

FanCash is simple: $1 in FanCash equals $1 toward eligible purchases across the Fanatics ecosystem, from team merch on Fanatics.com to tickets in the Fanatics App and purchases on Topps.com. In eligible states, it can also be redeemed for rewards like bonus bets in Fanatics Sportsbook & Casino.

So whether you want your team's newest jersey, a collectible from a Fanatics auction or tickets to your team's next game, you'll have plenty of ways to put your FanCash to use.

When it comes to earning FanCash, here's what the new Fanatics American Express Card will offer:

Unlimited 5% FanCash back across the Fanatics ecosystem, including Fanatics.com, Lids, Mitchell & Ness, Fanatics Collect, Fanatics Live, Topps, League Stores and more.*

5% FanCash back on Fandom purchases like tickets and select streaming partners*

2% back on everything else*

FANATICS

And when you use the new card in the Fanatics App, you can stack rewards to earn 8% or more on purchases in the form of FanCash. That FanCash can then go toward things like apparel, tickets, trading cards, collectibles and event experiences, such as the fan favorite Fanatics Fest.

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The card will have no annual fee** and will offer new cardmembers $100 in bonus FanCash after spending $1,000 on purchases within the first 90 days.***

Cardmembers can earn another $100 in bonus FanCash after spending at least $500 per month on eligible purchases for 12 consecutive months.†

The new Fanatics American Express Card provides perks for collectors and serious fans

Earning rewards on your spending is great, but the Fanatics American Express Card is also designed to give cardmembers something even harder for serious sports fans to get: access.

For example, cardmembers will get early presale access to select Topps releases, which could make the difference between getting your hands on something you want and missing out entirely.§

Cardmembers will also receive elevated Fanatics ONE Member Pro status, which includes 50% off ticket fees on eligible ticket purchases in the Fanatics app.‡

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And while you'll get Member Pro status simply by having the card, your card can also help you make progress toward even higher Fanatics ONE status levels — and unlock additional perks along the way.

Cardmembers will receive 2,500 tier points and earn an additional 10 tier points for every $50 in card purchases, helping them work toward higher status levels that can unlock additional perks, such as tickets to Fanatics Fest, access to special events, bonus FanCash, a Fanatics ONE concierge and more.‡

A credit card that looks like a trading card

With all the perks and rewards it comes with, it shouldn’t be a shocker that the Fanatics American Express Card was going to look cool, too.

And in fact, it’s almost a collectible of sorts on its own. You'll have 500+ card art options to choose from, featuring athletes across the NBA, NFL, WWE and UFC, with a unique Topps-inspired design that lets you rep your fandom every time you pull out your card.

Amex benefits are going to come along for the ride, too

The new Fanatics American Express Card won't just get you access to select drops and earn FanCash. Since the card is powered by the American Express Network, cardmembers will have access to Amex Offers, Amex Experiences™ — with opportunities like ticket presales — and built-in retail protections when you use the card.

Incredibly cool card perk that could land you $100,000

There are a lot of ways the new Fanatics American Express Card stands out, but here's a truly unusual card perk.

Fanatics cardmembers will have the chance to participate in what Fanatics calls the Championship Challenge. Correctly predict the champions of the MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL, and you could get up to $100,000 of your annual spending on the Fanatics American Express Card back when the challenge launches.

That means you can put your sports knowledge to the test and have some fun following your picks throughout the year — even if you don't manage to correctly predict all four champions.

But if you do somehow nail all four? Getting up to $100,000 of your annual card spending back would certainly qualify as one of the most exciting credit card perks we've ever seen.

Eligibility requirements apply. Program details, including timing and structure, are subject to change. Terms and conditions apply. Full details to be announced prior to entry.

Bottom line

There are plenty of credit cards that sports fans could use, but very few are designed specifically for sports fandom.

Fanatics set out to create what it calls the “ultimate card for sports fans,” and they have certainly packed in a lot aimed squarely at that large audience.

Between early presale access to Topps releases, the ability to earn FanCash on everyday purchases and a path toward higher levels of Fanatics ONE status — not to mention the fun upcoming Championship Challenge — there are some genuinely unique perks packed into this no-annual-fee card.

If this card has your name (and favorite player) on it, know that it isn’t available quite yet, but it is coming soon.

If you want to be at the front of the line for the new card, you can join the waitlist now to be among the first to know when the Fanatics American Express Card launches.

*Earn 5% FanCash back on eligible purchases at Fanatics Merchants using the Fanatics American Express® Card. You may earn an additional 3% FanCash or more when making purchases through the Fanatics App. Earn 5% FanCash on select Fandom Merchants, up to $5,000 annually and 2% on other eligible purchases. See Rewards Program Terms and Conditions for more information. See Credit Program Cardholder Agreement for more information.

**See Credit Program Cardholder Agreement for more information.

***Valid one time only for new cardholders. Earn $100 FanCash back after $1,000 in net spend on the Fanatics American Express® Card within 90 days of account opening. Offer may not be eligible to be combined with all other offers. Bonus will be credited within 8–12 weeks of qualifying and may post in multiple deposits. Account must be open and in good standing to be fulfilled. Offer may be modified or withdrawn at any time.

†Spend $500 of Net Purchase Volume for 12 consecutive billing cycles and earn $100 back in Fan Cash — a one-time reward over the life of your Card account.

‡Your Fanatics ONE account will be credited with 2,500 Tier Points within 30 days of account opening, and 2,500 Tier Points within 30 days of each anniversary thereafter. For every $50 of Net Purchase Volume in a Card statement cycle, you will earn 10 Tier Points. See Fanatics ONE Program Terms.

§Cardmembers are provided early access to at least four select Topps drops per calendar year. Cardmembers will be notified via email prior to receiving access to the Topps drops at their Fanatics ONE email address. You must be opted in to marketing emails from Topps in order to receive this notification. Available while supplies last. Early access doesn't guarantee availability.

The Fanatics American Express® Card is powered by the American Express Network and Imprint, a payments, loyalty and intelligence platform, and is issued by First Electronic Bank.

You must have a Fanatics ONE account to have the Fanatics American Express Card. See Fanatics ONE Program Terms.