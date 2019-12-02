Etihad aircraft perform stunning flyover of the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
On Sunday, Lewis Hamilton won a decisive victory in the 10th annual Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, held at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. But before the festivities commenced, spectators were treated to a wonderful airshow featuring a number of Etihad aircraft as well as Al Fursan, the aerobatic demonstration team of the UAE Air Force.
Etihad included two aircraft in the show, a Boeing 787-9 and an Airbus A380. These are Etihad’s most luxurious jets, featuring (on select 787s) Etihad’s newest first class suites and on the A380, the spacious first class apartments, as well as the three-room Residence suites complete with private bathroom, bedroom and living room.
Meanwhile, the Al Fursan demonstration team has a fleet of seven Italian-built Aermacchi MB-339NAT aircraft. All seven were used in the F1 airshow, trailing white, green, blue and red colored smoke to represent the colors of the UAE and Abu Dhabi. The Al Fursan team flew in a V formation below and behind the A380, creating the appearance that the four-engine jumbo jet was the one leaving behind the colored smoke trails.
This is not the first time that Etihad has lent its aircraft to promote local events. In addition to airshows before previous Grand Prix races, an Etihad A380 also participated in a promotional video for the Louvre Abu Dhabi, when it opened in the winter of 2017 after extended delays.
Etihad only has 10 A380s in its fleet, but the small size of Abu Dhabi and the short nature of these flights made it possible to spare the aircraft.
