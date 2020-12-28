Join me for a mid-pandemic flight in the world’s best first-class suite
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Few travel experiences have actually improved during the pandemic — Emirates’ first-class service from New York-JFK is a very rare exception.
On its daily flight from New York, Emirates has replaced its superjumbo Airbus A380 suite with the airline’s latest wide-body product, the affectionately named “Game Changer” onboard the Boeing 777-300ER.
First-class flyers can score their own self-enclosed suite every night from the U.S. to Dubai (DXB) — a rare opportunity to experience the world’s best suite while traveling in what’s arguably the most isolated product in the commercial aviation industry.
As I experienced during a recent flight, which you can catch in the video above, little has changed onboard. Service remains on-demand, with flyers experiencing the same level of luxury they always have, with an added COVID-19-friendly touch.
That means beginning a culinary journey with caviar and Dom Perignon Champagne, then enjoying a mid-flight feast capped off with $1,000-a-bottle cognac, before changing into the fancy airline-provided pajamas, closing your suite door and sliding into some of the most plush bedding you’ve ever encountered at 30,000 feet.
Best yet, you can currently redeem points and miles for your adventure, giving you access to an almost private-jet-like experience for a tiny fraction of the usual price of roughly $14,000.
You don’t even need a gigantic Emirates balance in order to book. The airline’s Skywards frequent flyer program partners with a handful of credit card programs, making it possible to boost your balance — instantly, in some cases.
You can currently transfer points to Skywards at the following rates:
- Chase Ultimate Rewards – 1:1
- Amex Membership Rewards – 1:1
- Citi ThankYou Rewards – 1:1
- Capital One Venture miles – 2:1
- Marriott Bonvoy – 3:1 with a 5,000-mile bonus for every 60,000 Marriott points transferred
For the time being, I actually recommend searching for availability using Alaska Airlines’ website, though that’ll no longer be an option once Emirates restricts access to first-class awards in April.
Once you find dates with first-class availability, I recommend heading over to TPG sister site ExpertFlyer and confirming the seat map — Emirates flies two versions of the 777-300ER, and the one you want has a total of six first-class suites; not the one with eight.
As of now, Emirates plans to continue flying the 777 to JFK through March 27 — it’s possible the Airbus A380 will return after that date.
Note that aircraft substitutions are always possible, especially during the pandemic, so you could end up seeing the seat map above and still landing an older 777-300ER, which offers a slightly less private (but still fantastic) version of the airline’s suite.
Be sure to check out the video up top for the mid-pandemic suite experience, and don’t miss my colleague Zach Griff’s detailed review for more.
Featured photo by Zach Honig/The Points Guy.
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide, eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel.
- With Pay Yourself Back℠, your points are worth 25% more during the current offer when you redeem them for statement credits against existing purchases in select, rotating categories.
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 2x total points on up to $1,000 in grocery store purchases per month from November 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021. Includes eligible pick-up and delivery services.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.