Tim Clark, CEO of Emirates, announced that the airline will be delaying the rollout of its Premium Economy cabin until December 2020.
The delay is being caused by Boeing, which has pushed back the delivery window for the new Boeing 777x, the aircraft on which Emirates had planned on rolling out its new class of service. The original launch date was June 2020.
Issues with engines from General Electric have caused major delays in the 777x program. In addition, a recent pressurization test of the fuselage failed, causing a cargo door to blow off the static test aircraft.
Emirates now plans to roll out Premium Economy cabin on its A380s. Those new cabins should be flying in December of 2020, according to the company.
Emirates is the launch customer for the new Boeing 777x wide-body plane. The company has orders in for 150 of the new aircraft.
Featured Photo by Alberto Riva/TPG
