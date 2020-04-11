Elite status extended, when experts say we can travel again and more
Every Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know:
Delta, United extend elite member status for an additional year
This is a big departure from the norm. These are the five aspects of extended status that TPG’s Zach Honig is most excited about.
When will we start traveling again? Airline policies may offer a clue
What we’ve seen this week has painted a grim picture for when airlines seem to expect travel to pick up again.
What credit score do you need in order to qualify for the Chase Sapphire Reserve?
You’ll need a fairly strong credit score to get this popular card.
Travelers on these 21 cruise ships may have been exposed to coronavirus
If you’ve recently sailed with one of these 21 vessels, please self-quarantine immediately.
Small-business owners: TPG’s ultimate guide to CARES Act
Everything you need to know about the complex stimulus bill for financial relief.
Dept. of Transportation to airlines: Customers are entitled to cash refunds for canceled flights
This has always been the policy, but enough airlines have tried to flout the mandate that the Department of Transportation had to restate the policy. In fact, airlines that were reluctant to pony up the cash are now being sued.
How much cash can U.S. airlines float? Between 4 months and a year, analysts say
Some airlines are faring better than others.
Should you renew your passport right now? For the right traveler, it’s the perfect time
“This is the perfect time for most people to renew a passport that expires soon, since you aren’t going right now and you can also beat the rush,” says David Pacella, senior director for strategic partnerships at RushMyPassport.com.
Should you book Thanksgiving travel right now? Here’s what we found
Our research shows far lower rates than usual. But whether or not it’s safe to travel then remains yet to be seen, which is why we recommend only booking fully refundable travel.
Featured photo by Alan Copson/Getty Images.
