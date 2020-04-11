News

Elite status extended, when experts say we can travel again and more

 Katherine Fan
Yesterday

Every Saturday, we round up the top miles, points and travel news that you might have missed on TPG this week. Here’s what you need to know:

Delta, United extend elite member status for an additional year

This is a big departure from the norm. These are the five aspects of extended status that TPG’s Zach Honig is most excited about.

When will we start traveling again? Airline policies may offer a clue

Lufthansa 747-8i Taking Off at ORD
What we’ve seen this week has painted a grim picture for when airlines seem to expect travel to pick up again.

What credit score do you need in order to qualify for the Chase Sapphire Reserve?

(Photo by Wyatt Smith/The Points Guy)
You’ll need a fairly strong credit score to get this popular card.

Travelers on these 21 cruise ships may have been exposed to coronavirus

A Princess Cruises ship. (Photo courtesy of Princess Cruises)
If you’ve recently sailed with one of these 21 vessels, please self-quarantine immediately.

Small-business owners: TPG’s ultimate guide to CARES Act

Not all vendors report to credit bureaus, so make sure to ask when you are setting up lines of credit for your business.
Everything you need to know about the complex stimulus bill for financial relief.

Dept. of Transportation to airlines: Customers are entitled to cash refunds for canceled flights

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - APRIL 2, 2020: A TSA officer wears a protective mask while taking a break at Orlando International Airport. In the past 14 days across the nation, 58 TSA screening officers have tested positive for COVID-19, including 9 in Orlando.- PHOTOGRAPH BY Paul Hennessy / Echoes Wire/ Barcroft Studios / Future Publishing (Photo credit should read Paul Hennessy / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
This has always been the policy, but enough airlines have tried to flout the mandate that the Department of Transportation had to restate the policy. In fact, airlines that were reluctant to pony up the cash are now being sued.

How much cash can U.S. airlines float? Between 4 months and a year, analysts say

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 03: Planes belonging to Delta Air Lines sit idle at Kansas City International Airport on April 03, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. U.S. carriers reported an enormous drop in bookings amid the spread of the coronavirus and are waiting for a government bailout to fight the impact. Delta lost almost $2 billion in March and parked half of its fleet in order to save money. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Some airlines are faring better than others.

Should you renew your passport right now? For the right traveler, it’s the perfect time

(Photo by Spencer Davis/Unsplash)
“This is the perfect time for most people to renew a passport that expires soon, since you aren’t going right now and you can also beat the rush,” says David Pacella, senior director for strategic partnerships at RushMyPassport.com.

Should you book Thanksgiving travel right now? Here’s what we found

(Photo by Jakob Owens via Unsplash)
Our research shows far lower rates than usual. But whether or not it’s safe to travel then remains yet to be seen, which is why we recommend only booking fully refundable travel.

Featured photo by Alan Copson/Getty Images.

Katherine Fan covers points, miles, travel and credit card news for The Points Guy. She spent a decade working in the tech industry before joining TPG in 2015.
