EasyJet in-flight announcements to become more gender-inclusive
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
British low-cost carrier EasyJet is the latest airline to recommend its crews ditch the phrase “ladies and gentlemen” when addressing passengers.
This summer, one traveler wrote to the airline on Twitter, suggesting that EasyJet “do better” in making in-flight announcements more gender-inclusive. The airline seemed to take the comments to heart, saying after some back-and-forth that it would pass the feedback along.
Now, EasyJet has told CNN Travel that it intends to act on that promise.
“We want our crew to be welcoming to everyone on board, so have provided some guidance to them on how best to do that in a way that is inclusive for everyone,” a spokesperson for the airline told CNN. But, the company emphasized it has not outright banned the salutation “ladies and gentlemen.”
Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more airline news.
EasyJet is just the latest in a string of airlines working to make their flights more welcoming to gender nonbinary travelers. This fall, Air Canada made a similar move, rewriting the script for its announcements to use phrases other than “ladies and gentlemen.” Meanwhile, American and United offer nonbinary gender options for travelers to select when booking their tickets, and Delta has committed to taking a similar step.
Featured photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.