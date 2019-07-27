This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
This fall and winter LATAM will be adding an additional flight to Easter Island, for a total of 12 weekly flights between Santiago and Easter Island. The route is currently operated by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.
Flights operate between Santiago (SCL) and Mataveri International Airport (IPC) on Rapa Nui. Flights operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
LATAM is the only airline that services IPC, so there’s little incentive to discount tickets, and the carrier’s flights from Santiago (SCL) are almost never bookable with miles from a partner carrier.
However, LATAM does have frequent availability on the once-weekly flights from Tahiti for just 12,500 British Airways Avios each way. Otherwise, round trip flights from Santiago will usually cost over $500. (Make sure you also compare flight prices using a Chilean point of sale.) If you do find yourself paying a steep fare, check the business-class price, which is sometimes comparable or even cheaper than economy.
Featured Photo by Darren Murph / TPG
