Multiple airline shopping portals have launched new “Holiday at Home” bonus miles promotions. But, no matter the name, the important part is that you can score up to 6x the typical number of miles through various shopping portals for a limited time.
Not sure what a shopping portal is? It’s a retail outlet that lets you make the most of each dollar you spend by clicking through an online portal to earn extra miles on purchases. Shopping portals sometimes offer cashback on your spend, while other times you can earn points, miles or other rewards instead. Sometimes, you can even double, triple or quadruple-dip on purchases or dining out.
Let’s take a look at some of these great offers, and then we will show you how to maximize these offers by double- or triple-dipping on your purchase.
1-800-FLOWERS
|Portal
|Current
Rate
|Standard
Rate
|Valuation
Per Mile
|Return on
Spending
|United MileagePlus
|15x
|1.4
|21%
|American Airlines AAdvantage
|10x
|1.4
|14%
|Alaska Mileage Plan
|7x
|1.8
|12.6%
|Southwest Rapid Rewards
|7x
|1.5
|10.5%
|British Airways
|6x
|1.5
|9%
Groupon
|Portal
|Current
Rate
|Standard
Rate
|Valuation
Per Mile
|Return on
Spending
|Alaska Mileage Plan
|10x
|3x
|1.8
|18%
|Chase Ultimate Rewards
|4x
|2.0
|8%
|British Airways
|5x
|1.5
|7.5%
|Southwest Rapid Rewards
|3x
|1.5
|4.5%
|American Airlines AAdvantage
|3x
|1.4
|4.2%
Under Armor
|Portal
|Current
Rate
|Standard
Rate
|Valuation
Per Mile
|Return on
Spending
|Chase Ultimate Rewards
|8x
|2.0
|16%
|American Airlines AAdvantage
|7x
|5x
|1.4
|9.8%
|Alaska Mileage Plan
|5x
|4x
|1.8
|9%
|Southwest Rapid Rewards
|5x
|4x
|1.5
|7.5%
|British Airways
|5x
|1.5
|7.5%
|Delta SkyMiles
|5x
|3x
|1.2
|6%
|United MileagePlus
|4x
|3x
|1.4
|5.6%
eBags
|Portal
|Current
Rate
|Standard
Rate
|Valuation
Per Mile
|Return on
Spending
|British Airways
|10x
|1.5
|15%
|Chase Ultimate Rewards
|7x
|2.0
|14%
|Alaska Mileage Plan
|5x
|1.8
|9%
|Southwest Rapid Rewards
|5x
|1.5
|7.5%
|American Airlines AAdvantage
|5x
|1.4
|7%
Macy’s
|Portal
|Current
Rate
|Standard
Rate
|Valuation
Per Mile
|Return on
Spending
|Chase Ultimate Rewards
|6x
|2.0
|12%
|British Airways
|7x
|3x
|1.5
|10.5%
|Alaska Mileage Plan
|4x
|2x
|1.8
|7.2%
|American Airlines AAdvantage
|5x
|3x
|1.4
|7%
|Southwest Rapid Rewards
|4x
|2x
|1.5
|6%
Neiman Marcus
|Portal
|Current
Rate
|Standard
Rate
|Valuation
Per Mile
|Return on
Spending
|Chase Ultimate Rewards
|6x
|2.0
|12%
|British Airways
|6x
|1.5
|9%
|American Airlines AAdvantage
|6x
|3x
|1.4
|8.4%
|Alaska Mileage Plan
|4x
|2x
|1.8
|7.2%
|Southwest Rapid Rewards
|4x
|2x
|1.5
|6%
Belk
|Portal
|Current
Rate
|Standard
Rate
|Valuation
Per Mile
|Return on
Spending
|American Airlines AAdvantage
|6x
|2x
|1.4
|8.4%
|United MileagePlus
|6x
|1x
|1.4
|8.4%
|Chase Ultimate Rewards
|4x
|2.0
|8%
|Alaska Mileage Plan
|4x
|1x
|1.8
|7.2%
|British Airways
|4x
|1.5
|6%
Maximizing Your Purchase
While 15x miles is already an excellent return, you’ll earn even more miles and points by using the right credit card. And, sometimes you can even triple-dip on purchases by purchasing a gift card through United’s MileagePlusX app and then using that gift card after clicking through the shopping portal links. If you don’t mind stopping by a Staples or other office supply store, you can earn 5x Ultimate Rewards by purchasing a gift card with the Chase Ink Business Cash Credit Card and then using that gift card to buy the products you want online.
Let’s walk through how this could work. Say you plan to spend $100 on Under Armor purchases. You’ll earn 3x miles (before a 25% bonus if you have a United cobranded credit card) by buying a $100 gift card through the United MileagePlus X app. By using the right credit card, you’ll earn bonus points on the purchase of the gift card. Then, earn even more miles by clicking through the shopping portal link and using that gift card to make your purchase.
- Dip 1: 300 United miles through MileagePlus X (3x not including potential 25% bonus)
- Dip 2: 150 Chase Ultimate Rewards points for the purchase of the e-gift card with your credit card (1.5% with Chase Freedom Unlimited)
- Dip 3: 800 Chase Ultimate Rewards points by clicking through the Chase UR portal (8x)
In total, that’s 300 United miles ($4.20 valuation) plus 950 Chase UR points ($19 valuation) for the $100 purchase — or 23.2% return in value.
If you’re interested in seeing how many miles and points you can earn through the airline or hotel portal of your choice, use a shopping portal aggregator such as Cashback Monitor to see which other portals have competitive offers.
