If you’re loyal to Avis, you’re about to be rewarded. The rental car agency is offering a lucrative new promotion, called Earn Free Days, offering members of its loyalty program a free rental after completing two rentals. This offer is comparable to National’s recently launched One Two Free promotion.
To qualify, you must be a member of the Avis Preferred membership program and register for the promotion here. After that, you will earn one free rental day for every two rental reservations completed within the United States or Canada through February 29, 2020. You’ll have until May 24, 2020 to use any Free Day coupons you earn during this time.
It’s important to note that to qualify for the Free Day coupon, each reservation must be for two days or longer, and the car class booked must be Intermediate or above. It also appears that you should make the reservation directly through Avis, and not a third-party like Priceline.
Of course, there’s some fine print associated with the promo. The main points are as follows:
- The free portion of the rental day only refers to the base fare; associated taxes, concession recovery fee, customer facility charges ($10/contract in CA) and fuel charges still apply.
- You can earn a maximum of five Free Days per calendar month. These will be sent as reward coupons to the email address in your membership profile.
- Unused Free Days do not carry over to future rentals; for instance, if you redeem a five-day coupon on a three-day rental, you cannot save the two unused days for a future rental.
- Free Day reward coupons are redeemable on Economy (Group A) through Full Size (Group E) rentals completed by May 24, 2020. All free days associated with the coupon must be used at one time.
- Free Day coupons are redeemable at participating locations in the U.S., Canada, Puerto Rico and US VI excluding New York, NY Metro area.
- If your rental period exceeds the value of the coupon, you are responsible for any additional time and mileage charges.
- Free Day coupons cannot be used for one-way rentals.
- Only one coupon can be used per rental, and coupons can be used only once.
- Rentals made with any of the following discount codes or profile types will not qualify for the promotion: corporate accounts that do not allow employees to participate in reward programs, Avis WEB/GEB accounts, employee rates for Avis or any affiliated company or licensee, government, travel industry, tour, wholesale or convention rates; rentals booked on Priceline or Hotwire, rentals that receive mileage/credits/points for a frequent traveler program (i.e. airline frequent flyer, hotel points program, etc.), rentals using a Free Day(s) coupon.
To double dip your savings, book your Avis rental with a card that earns bonus points on rental cars, like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (3x points on travel), Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (2x points on travel), the Citi Premier℠ (3x points on travel) or the CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Mastercard® (2x miles on rental cars).
Select Mastercard cardholders can earn an additional 5% discount on all Avis purchases through the Mastercard Easy Savings program. And you’re eligible for complimentary Avis elite status if you hold any World Elite Mastercard, The Platinum Card® from American Express and the Chase Sapphire Reserve.
For more on how to maximize your return with Avis, see TPG’s guide to Points, Miles and Loyalty with Avis Car Rental.
