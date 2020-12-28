Earn bonus points in 2021 with these new hotel promotions
Even though 2021 is still a few days away, hotel chains are looking to the new year already with a round of promotions that will allow you to start the year off strong and with bonus points in your “pocket.”
Hilton has just shared the details of its latest promotion, “Points Unlimited” and Marriott is running a targeted “More Points Ahead” promotion with different bonuses and terms designed for each member.
Let’s take a look at what you can earn.
Hilton’s “Points Unlimited” Promo
Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, Hilton Honors members can earn 2,000 bonus points for each stay and an additional 5,000 bonus points every five nights. And, as the name of the promotion would suggest, there’s no cap on the number of points you can earn with this promo, so if you have a lot of Hilton stays coming up, you could add significantly to your points balance.
You can register now for this promotion, and it runs through May 2, 2021.
More ways to earn Hilton points
There are plenty of ways to boost your points without even staying in a hotel. The easiest way to do so is through welcome bonuses and spending on Hilton cobranded credit cards (terms apply). Here’s a look at what you can earn right now:
- Hilton Honors American Express Card: 80,000 points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first three months of opening your account (see rates and fees). Read our review of this card here.
- Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card: 130,000 points after you spend $2,000 in the first three months of card membership. Plus, exclusively through TPG, earn a one-time $100 statement credit after using your new card to purchase an Expert Flyer Premium annual subscription ($99.99 plus applicable taxes, followed by automatic renewal) within your first year. Read our review of this card here.
- The Hilton Honors American Express Business Card: 130,000 Hilton Honors bonus points after you spend $3,000 in purchases on the card in the first three months of card membership. Read our review of this card here.
- Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card: 150,000 points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months of opening your account. Plus, exclusively through TPG, earn a one-time $100 statement credit after using your new card to purchase an Expert Flyer Premium annual subscription ($99.99 plus applicable taxes, followed by automatic renewal) within your first year. Read our review of this card here.
Marriott’s “More Points Ahead” promo
If you’re a Marriott Bonvoy member, check your account’s “promotions” tab for details of a bonus-points promotion you may be eligible for.
I was targeted to earn up to 22,500 points after two paid stays between now and Feb. 28, 2021. I can earn 7,500 bonus points after the first stay and 15,000 bonus points after the second.
We surveyed TPG staffers who were also targeted, and two others got the same promotion offer as I did, but one had a different expiration date. Others got offers for up to 18,000 points after stays that include weekend nights, and one received an offer for double points on two-night paid stays.
While your offer may be different than the ones listed above, it’s worth checking to see if you’ve been targeted, and of course registering if you have travel coming up in early 2021.
More ways to earn Marriott points
If you’re looking to add to your Bonvoy point balance in a big way in 2021, the easiest way to do so is signing up for a Marriott cobranded credit card and then putting spend on that card. Here’s a look at current sign-up bonuses for Marriott cards:
- Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card: Up to 125,000 Marriott Bonvoy points: 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new card in the first three months. Plus, earn an additional 25,000 bonus points after your first anniversary of card membership. This offer ends Jan. 13, 2021. Read our review of this card here.
- Marriott Bonvoy Business™ American Express® Card: 100,000 Marriott Bonvoy points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases within the first three months of card membership. This offer ends Jan. 13, 2021. Read our review of this card here.
- Marriott Bonvoy Boundless™ Credit Card: 75,000 Bonus Points after you spend $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Read our review of this card here.
- Marriott Bonvoy Bold™ Credit Card: 30,000 Bonus Points after you spend $1,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Read our review of this card here.
Bottom line
Now’s a great time to take advantage of bonus-point promotions from hotel chains hoping to bring guests back to their properties. If you plan on staying in hotels next year, be sure to check on and register for any promotions you may have across your loyalty accounts so you don’t leave points on the table after your next stay.
Featured image by Nick Ellis / The Points Guy
