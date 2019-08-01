This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Amex’s mergers and acquisitions team has been on a roll recently, adding two key companies to a growing portfolio: LoungeBuddy, and, most recently, restaurant-booking service Resy. Now, we’re seeing the first fruit of that latest relationship, in the form of a very generous incentive for American Express cardmembers.
Resy and Amex customers can earn 500 Membership Rewards points for each restaurant booking, up to three times. You’ll need to register a Membership Rewards-earning card in order to be eligible, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express or the American Express® Gold Card, which also happens to be one of our top picks for dining, thanks to its 4x earning rate.
The promo runs through September 30 and kicks off on August 15 — that’s right at the tail end of New York City’s Restaurant Week, for anyone keeping track.
Resy outlined the three steps you’ll need to follow to score your bonus points:
- Find and book your reservation(s) on Resy.com or the Resy app
- Add your American Express Membership Rewards enrolled Card to your Resy wallet before you dine
- Book and dine between August 15 – September 30, 2019 and receive additional points for up to 3 bookings
We value Membership Rewards points at 2 cents apiece, so you’re eligible for a bonus worth up to $30 in total here. Not too shabby!
Featured photo by Isabelle Raphael/The Points Guy.
