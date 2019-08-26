This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
There’s a lot to love about Southwest: Easy flight changes and cancellations, a noblack out award redemption policy, open seating — the list goes on. And today, the airline’s doubling the love by allowing customers to earn double Rapid Rewards points on intra-California flights. According to our TPG valuations, Southwest Rapid Rewards points are worth 1.5 cents apiece. With this promo you could earn 12 points per dollar on Southwest’s cheapest flights, which equates to an 18% return.
Double Points Breakdown:
- Business Select Fares: 12 points + 12 bonus points
- Anytime Fares: 10 points + 10 bonus points
- Wanna Get Away Fares: 6 points + 6 bonus points
All you have to do is register your full name and Rapid Rewards number for the double-points promotion here before Sep. 24, 2019. You’ll then have to take a revenue flight (award flights don’t earn points) within California before Oct. 31 to earn your double points.
Here’s the fine print:
- Eligible travel must be booked and completed between August 26 – October 31, 2019.
- The promotion is only valid on revenue (paid) flights. Award flights don’t count.
- Qualifying flights can be one-way or round-trip, but must depart from and land in California cities.
- Travel booked or flown before registering for the promotion doesn’t count toward the double points offer.
- Bonus points do not count toward A-List, A-List Preferred, or Companion Pass qualification.
- Travelers will receive bonus Rapid Rewards points within four days after the entire flight is complete.
- Charter flights, group travel, Companion Pass, Southwest Vacations® packages, and reward travel do not qualify for promotion.
Additional details can be found on the Southwest promotions page.
This is an easy way to boost your stash of Rapid Rewards points if you have any upcoming travel in the West Coast, especially if you’re running low on points toward the end of the year — there’s also no limit on the amount of points you can earn. And this promotion may offer just the right incentive to help you sneak in a final getaway before summer is over.
Related: The Best Southwest Airlines Credit Cards
Unfortunately, the bonus points will not count towards earning the coveted Southwest Companion Pass.
Check out our tips and guides on activities, hotels and road trips to take across California to double-stack your savings, including best-value points hotels in Los Angeles, or Southern California’s best amusement parks. And finally remember to put your purchase on a credit card that earns bonus points on airfare like The Platinum Card® from American Express or Chase Sapphire Reserve.
Featured photo by Patrick T. Fallon / The Points Guy.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.