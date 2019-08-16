This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
The city of Los Angeles is home to many things — beautiful beaches, delicious eats from around the world, terrible traffic and some luxurious hotels. Whether you are looking to stay near the ocean, in the middle of the action or somewhere in between, there is a great place for you in the City of Angels, and many great locations for you to redeem your hard-earned hotel points.
Here are six hotels that offer exceptional value for your points in Los Angeles.
JW Marriott Los Angeles LA Live
The JW Marriott Los Angeles at LA Live is a stunning property right in the heart of the city’s entertainment. You’re located walking distance from LA Live, the entertainment district that includes the Staples Center, Microsoft Theatre, countless restaurants and numerous bars. You’re also a short stroll away from the LA Convention Center and a quick ride away from the University of Southern California’s campus. However, the hotel can also provide a more relaxing experience, as it’s equipped with a rooftop pool and bar along with a serene day spa to complement the plush rooms it offers.
As this hotel falls into Category 6, the standard award rate is 50,000 Marriott Bonvoy points (worth $400 according to TPG’s valuations) per night. Rooms at the property start at roughly $500/night, which will net you a minimum of 1 cent per point, compared to TPG’s valuation of 0.8 cents. However, rates can easily
If you are looking for more than a standard room and want to use more of your Bonvoy points, there are several strategies to accomplish exactly that.
Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown
Located just a few blocks away from the JW Marriott is another stunning property — the Intercontinental Los Angeles in Downtown. With incredible food options like the premium steakhouse La Boucherie and an open-air bar on the 73rd floor (Spire 73), there is nothing lacking in the full luxury experience at the Intercontinental.
This hotel is currently running at a base award rate of 60,000 IHG points (worth $300). However, the base cash rate frequently reaches $500/night, which will easily result in some fantastic value at this property.
Hyatt Place Pasadena
If you are looking to go a bit more inland, the Hyatt Place Pasadena is a perfect way to use your World of Hyatt points. If you decide to stay here, you are only 12 miles from Downtown LA, across the street from the Pasadena Convention Center and a short ride from the Rose Bowl. Along with those attractions, you are in the heart of shopping, restaurants, bars and entertainment in Old Town Pasadena.
This property is currently a Category 3 hotel, which has a base award rate of 12,000 World of Hyatt points (worth $204). The cash rate for the Hyatt Place Pasadena is typically over $250 with taxes, which will put you over 2 cents per point in value.
AC Hotel Beverly Hills
The name Beverly Hills doesn’t need further introduction as one of the most iconic cities in all of California. The AC Hotel Beverly Hills is reflective of that luxurious lifestyle in a very simple, rustic manner. As the first AC Hotel in the Los Angeles area, Marriott is experimenting with a brand centered around “thoughtful service and a modern mindset” that can also offer some terrific value for your points. Located only two miles from the Golden Triangle of Beverly Hills and Rodeo Drive, you are within a quick ride to all of the best attractions that West Los Angeles has to offer.
The Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel
For the ultimate crossover of beach and luxury, drive about 60 miles south of Los Angeles and you’ll find the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel atop a beautiful cliff overlooking the ocean. With six different on-property restaurants, an outdoor lounge and access to premier golf courses, this is as good as it gets in Southern California.
In addition, this hotel is a steal when using your Marriott Bonvoy points. Base rates start at $569 per night (over $600 with taxes) but can easily run over $1,000 on high-demand dates. However, as a Category 7 property, the base award rate is 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. Even at the lowest rate during the year, you’re still getting a value of 1 cent per point — well over TPG’s most recent valuations.
Bottom Line
Los Angeles is a popular travel destination, largely because of the diversity of activities available. It’s also an international hub, providing nonstop (or one-stop) service to just about anywhere in the world. If you are very patient while sitting in traffic and have hotel points to spend, there are many spots that can offer some terrific value for your next trip.
Featured photo by David McNew/Getty Images
