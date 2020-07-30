Register to earn double Avios on British Airways flights
On Thursday, British Airways unveiled its latest promotion for members of the British Airways Executive Club. Members who register, book and travel can take advantage of double Avios on up to 10 flight bookings. The offer also extends to British Airways holidays for those members who live in the U.K. and in the U.S.
To be eligible, all you have to do is be a member of the British Airways Executive Club and register for the offer.
The offer extends to all domestic flights within the UK and southern Africa. Better still, any flight between Europe and North America on partner airlines such as American Airlines, Iberia and Finnair also qualify for double Avios when booked as a BA codeshare.
You must register and book by Aug. 31, 2020, and travel by Dec. 31, 2020, in order to get the double Avios.
According to the terms and conditions, participants must make sure to include their Executive Club membership number at the time of booking. The amount of bonus Avios received will be calculated from the base Avios. The 10 eligible flights are made up of one-way segments, so if a return itinerary is booked, that will count as two of your eligible 10 flights. Once a successful registration has been made, a “thank you” message will be displayed. Full terms and conditions can be found here.
While transatlantic travel has nearly come to a standstill because of the coronavirus pandemic, there are still some European destinations where Americans are welcome — for example, Croatia and Turkey. If you don’t have any travel booked now but may by the end of the year, registering for this promotion is a good way to ensure you’ll earn bonus Avios for your next flight with BA or some of its Oneworld partners.
