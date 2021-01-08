Now up for bid: Parts from Delta Air Lines’ last Boeing 747
Ever since I took my first Boeing 747 flight — on Pan Am from JFK to London Heathrow (LHR) — as a child, I have had a love affair with this jet, fondly known as the Queen of the Skies. In 2017, I was honored to be on United Airlines’ last 747 flight. And a year later — sadly — I took a special trip to Tupelo, Miss., where United’s last five 747s were in different phases of disassembly.
I’m such a fan of the 747 that I even have it as part of my Aviation Queen logo. All that being said, it’s been really sad to see airlines retire and disassemble these iconic jets.
But if you want your own piece of a 747 (I proudly own a piece of United’s last 747) Delta Air Lines is here to help. The carrier is using eBay to sell off everything from the tail number and USA flag section (currently at $950) to an emergency hatch (currently at $200).
If you’re an aviation geek in general or a 747 lover specifically, this is the dream sale, with 250 items up for bid and prices to fit every budget. Below are my top 10 auction picks. Please note that prices were current as of press time.
In This Post
Delta 747 Queen of the Skies Farewell Tour Cut Out
While it comes with a $15,000 price tag, this cut-out is a prized item that would have the place of honor in my basement. The dimensions aren’t included in the item’s description, but the fact that you have to inquire about freight prices to ship it tells me it won’t be cheap.”
747-700 Aircraft Row of 4 Delta Comfort Seats
For only $400, you can have this row of seats in your home. I’d split them up and use them as seating in a media room or as part of the world’s coolest dining room set.
747 First Class Lie-Flat Seat Compartment
If four seats are too much for you, then consider bidding $1,750 for this first-class, lie-flat seat. It would be great in a rec or media room.
Boeing 747 Wheel Hub Coffee Table
Back when I still had my blog, I did a post on how I would love to decorate my home in furniture made from aircraft parts (I’m still saving for that Boeing 747 engine cowling bed). This Boeing 747-400 main landing gear wheel coffee table, at $925, would be perfect in my dream aviation furniture home. You can have your coffee table with 36- or 42-inch glass.
Authentic 747-400 ex-Delta Airlines Single Window Display
You may want to spend $350 on this original window cut manufactured in 1990 and operated by both Northwest Airlines and Delta. It could be a unique way to frame a piece of art in your home. The window’s approximate dimensions are 21 inches by 25 inches.
Delta 747-400 Small Galley
Bid $5,500 or more and you can create a Delta corner in your home or office. This galley was on a 747 that went into service with Northwest Airlines in June 1990 and retired as a Delta jet in 2017.
Delta 747-400 Overhead Bins
For a mere $500, you can bid on a section of overhead bins. They measure approximately 20x26x42 and weigh 30 pounds. I could see using these in my quilting studio as (an expensive) place to store fabric and supplies.
Delta 747-400 Exit Sign
Because I’m a quirky aviation geek, I would absolutely bid on this $125 exit sign and hang it above the inside of my front door.
Delta Coat Hangers
As someone who actually eats off of Delta Air Lines first-class silverware (and also has a set of Northwest silverware), these hangers, up for bid for $25, used for first-class passengers would appeal to me. I’d probably use them to hang up my coats in the hall closet.
Northwest Airlines 747 Slide Raft Rescue Kit
This is what flight crews would grab as they jumped down the upper deck slide to the raft. Fortunately, it hasn’t been touched since December 1988, when it was first manufactured.
Featured photo by Darren Murph/The Points Guy
