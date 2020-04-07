Delta is donating 200,000 pounds of Sky Club food for coronavirus relief
If you’re on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, the last thing you should have to worry about is how and what you’re going to eat. Well, Delta Air Lines says it has a lot of food — 200,000 pounds worth — that it is giving away.
Delta says it has food to give away to hospitals, community food banks and other organizations around the world that are tirelessly working to combat the coronavirus. It will donate perishable and non-perishable items from onboard service and unused food from its Sky Club lounges. The airline says it will identify organizations around the world to donate to.
Delta says it donated prepackaged snacks to hospitals and healthcare workers in Nice, France’s fifth-largest city. The airline also partnered with caterer SodexoMAGIC to donate over 500 pounds of food from the Delta Sky Club at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) to a local food bank.
Other Sky Club lounges, including those in Los Angeles (LAX) and New York (JFK and LGA) are also providing food donations to first responders, local charities and churches. Delta previously announced that it would close the majority of its Sky Clubs due to decreased demand from the coronavirus crisis.
Already Delta said it would offer free flights to medical volunteers going to help in certain heavily-affected areas of the country and begin to manufacture face shields to protect hospital workers.
Other companies in the travel space have also found ways to give back or show support.
Vail Resorts has donated in excess of 50,000 pounds of food to 30 local food banks, schools and community organizations in the communities in which Vail Resorts has properties. London’s Kimpton Fitzroy hotel is giving complimentary breakfast or lunch at its restaurant Burr & Co. London to National Health Service (NHS) workers, emergency services teams, service industry employees and local residents.
Uber says it has provided 300,000 free meals to first responders and rides to health care workers. The ride-hailing app also partnered with Feeding America and its nationwide network of food banks to deliver meals. Uber also added an in-app feature that allows users to donate to local restaurants.
Featured photo by Darren Murph/The Points Guy.
