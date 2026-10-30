If you've been considering adding a premium Delta credit card to your wallet, now could be a good time to do so.

The Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card has a limited-time welcome offer unlike any we've previously seen on the card: Earn two domestic round-trip Delta Comfort Flight Certificates (valid for travel to the U.S. 48, Puerto Rico, or the U.S. Virgin Islands) and 50,000 bonus miles after spending $10,000 on purchases in the first six months of card membership. A 21+ day advance purchase is required; up to $80 per person in taxes and fees apply. Other restrictions apply.

But time is running out to take advantage of it, as the offer ends Nov. 4.

The certificates could be particularly valuable for travelers who regularly fly Delta Air Lines, especially travelers who can use both for trips they'd otherwise book.

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Let's break down what the offer is worth, how to use the certificates and whether the Delta Reserve deserves a spot in your wallet.

How good is the Delta Reserve's current welcome offer?

According to TPG's October 2026 valuations, the 50,000 bonus miles are worth $600. However, the two round-trip flight certificates could add substantial value, depending on how you use them.

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For context, the highest welcome offer we've previously seen on the Delta Reserve was worth $1,500, based on TPG's valuations at the time.

That means if you can get at least $450 in value from each flight certificate, the current offer would match that previous high. Any additional value would put it ahead.

For example, I found a round-trip Delta Comfort fare from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) for $843 in February 2027.

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This route meets the certificates' geographic requirements. If eligible certificate space is available, using one could save up to $843 before taxes and fees. Even after accounting for the maximum $80 in taxes and fees, that's a potential savings of $763 from a single certificate.

That said, the $10,000 spending requirement is substantial, and the certificates come with restrictions. You'll want to make sure you can use both before applying.

How to use the welcome offer

The current welcome offer has two components: 50,000 bonus SkyMiles and two round-trip Delta Comfort flight certificates. The 50,000 miles can be redeemed for award travel on Delta and its partners, giving you flexibility when planning future trips. The flight certificates, meanwhile, can be used to book two separate round-trip tickets in Delta Comfort or Delta Main on eligible Delta-operated flights. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY Delta Comfort offers extra legroom, priority Zone 3 boarding, dedicated overhead bin space and complimentary premium snacks and beverages on eligible flights, making the certificates an appealing option for travelers looking for a more comfortable experience. However, there are a few important restrictions to keep in mind. The certificates are valid for flights within the 48 contiguous U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, meaning Alaska and Hawaii are excluded. Flights must be booked at least 21 days in advance, and all travel must be booked and completed by Jan. 15, 2028. While there are no blackout dates, eligible seats may not be available on every flight. You'll also be responsible for up to $80 per person in government-imposed taxes and fees. The primary cardmember must redeem the certificates and be a passenger on each reservation. However, the certificates don't need to be used on the same itinerary, so you could use one for a trip to visit family and the other for a separate vacation. Once the certificates appear in your SkyMiles account, you can redeem them through Delta's website or the Fly Delta app. You'll need to use your Delta Reserve card to pay the applicable taxes and fees. Keep in mind that the certificates are separate from the card's annual companion certificate, which we'll discuss below.

Delta Reserve benefits beyond the welcome offer

Beyond the welcome offer, the Delta Reserve comes with several benefits that could help justify its $650 annual fee (see ).

Some of the card's most valuable perks include:

Annual companion certificate: Receive a companion certificate each year after renewal, valid for an eligible round-trip flight in first class, Delta Comfort or Main Cabin to destinations in the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America when you purchase a qualifying round-trip ticket. Taxes and fees apply.

Receive a companion certificate each year after renewal, valid for an eligible round-trip flight in first class, Delta Comfort or Main Cabin to destinations in the U.S., Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America when you purchase a qualifying round-trip ticket. Taxes and fees apply. Airport lounge access: Enjoy 15 Delta Sky Club visits each Medallion Year, plus access to eligible American Express Centurion Lounges when flying on an eligible Delta flight

Enjoy 15 Delta Sky Club visits each Medallion Year, plus access to eligible American Express Centurion Lounges when flying on an eligible Delta flight Elite status benefits: Receive 2,500 Medallion Qualification Dollars each qualification year and earn 1 MQD for every $10 spent on the card.

Receive 2,500 Medallion Qualification Dollars each qualification year and earn 1 MQD for every $10 spent on the card. Travel perks: Enjoy complimentary checked bags on eligible Delta flights, priority boarding and 15% off eligible Delta award flights.

Enjoy complimentary checked bags on eligible Delta flights, priority boarding and 15% off eligible Delta award flights. Statement credits: Receive up to $200 annually in Delta Stays credits, up to $240 in Resy credits and up to $120 in eligible ride-hailing credits. Enrollment is required.

For frequent Delta flyers who can take advantage of these perks, the card could offer substantial ongoing value beyond its welcome offer.

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Related: Why the Delta SkyMiles Reserve card is still one of the best cards in my wallet

Bottom line

The Delta Reserve's limited-time welcome offer stands out for its combination of two round-trip Delta Comfort flight certificates and 50,000 bonus miles.

For travelers who can make good use of both certificates and meet the $10,000 spending requirement, this could be an excellent time to apply — especially if you'll also benefit from the card's ongoing perks.

If the Delta Reserve fits your travel habits, be sure to consider applying before the offer ends Nov. 4.

For more details, check out our full Delta SkyMiles Reserve card review.

For rates and fees on the Amex Delta Reserve, click .