Delta is improving the economy experience to get passengers to pay more
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta Air Lines sees a revenue opportunity in its rollout of long-haul economy class service improvements that it announced earlier this week.
While traveler comfort was a part of the reason for making the investment, Delta CFO Paul Jacobson told investors Thursday that there is a direct line from more comfortable passengers to higher fares and, in turn, better profits.
“Our net promoter scores have translated in direct correlation to the revenue premium we’re able to achieve over the industry,” he said at the Baird Global Industrial Conference. In test markets, Delta has seen a 5-point improvement in its net promoter scores — a measure of customer’s loyalty to a brand and willingness to recommend it to others — from the economy class improvements.
Put more simply, Delta says it is able to charge more for seats on its flights when people are more satisfied with the service.
Related: Delta’s long-haul economy service has been upgraded
Delta made the changes to its economy service on flights of 6.5 hours or longer. Elements include a complimentary Bellini and hot-towel service shortly after takeoff, more meal choices with larger portions, snacks available throughout the flight and a goodbye chocolate before landing.
Jacobson called the improvements “relatively unprecedented” in the U.S. airline industry.
Delta is already the most financially successful of the big three U.S. network carriers. The airline is rated investment grade — a metric that gives investors confidence in the company and lowers its cost of debt — and is known for innovative moves, from developing its own wireless inflight entertainment system to leading the industry on replacing cramped regional jets with larger models like the Airbus A220.
To date, neither American Airlines nor United Airlines have announced similar changes to their long-haul economy service.
Related: Sign up for the free daily TPG newsletter for more travel tips!
Featured image by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.