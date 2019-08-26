This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Ever wondered what it takes to wear the wings of a Delta flight attendant? Well, now’s your chance to find out. TPG and Delta have teamed up to offer you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a day of training at Delta’s Atlanta headquarters in exchange for a donation to Rainbow Railroad. From opening doors and windows in emergency situations to serving a meal and mixing an expert cocktail in Delta One, participants will learn it all. The new “recruits” will even help evacuate a smoking cabin down the emergency slide and take a dip in the pool as they practice water evacuation and survival skills.
Here are the important details:
Date: Friday, September 13
Start Time: 9am
Location: Delta In-Flight Training, 1020 Delta Blvd, Atlanta, Georgia
Reservation: 12 tickets available, $500 donation to Rainbow Railroad per ticket. This donation will also give you 5,000 entries into the grand prize of up to 1,000,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards and a trip planned by TPG himself, Brian Kelly.
Joining you for the day of training will be TPG Editor-in-Chief Ashley Lutz, and as a brand-new TPG staffer and Atlanta local, I couldn’t pass up the chance to join in for these fun — and exclusive — activities. Ashley and I are incredibly excited for the opportunity to undergo this course ourselves while we meet and chat with all of the lucky readers who secure their spot.
A few TPG staff — along with TPG himself, Brian Kelly — completed a shortened session of training last week before our Atlanta reader event. “It was equal parts fun, informative and a little bit scary,” Kelly said. “The first thing I thought when I finished my abbreviated course was that every frequent flyer should go through this training — and listen to flight attendant announcements a lot more!”
I think your mission should be to see if you can exceed TPG’s airtime on the evacuation slide:
There are 12 spots available, each requiring a $500 donation for this rare and unique opportunity. We expect them to go very quickly, so be sure to head over to Prizeo and secure your spot. Note that tickets include only the day of training. All additional costs — including travel and accommodations — are the reader’s responsibility.
If you’re curious to learn more on what it takes for Delta flight attendants to graduate training and head to the flight line, check out the carrier’s “Earning Our Wings” series on the Delta News Hub.
A big thanks to Delta from all of us at TPG for supporting Rainbow Railroad with this opportunity. Ashley and I look forward to seeing 12 of you on September 13! Secure your spot now.
Photos by Scott Mayerowitz/The Points Guy
