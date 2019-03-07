This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
It’s a good news, bad news situation. Delta has quietly expanded what was already a quiet launch of Basic Economy award tickets to encompass even more cities, including its hubs in Atlanta (ATL), Boston (BOS), Detroit (DTW), Minneapolis–St. Paul (MSP), Salt Lake City (SLC) and Seattle (SEA).
That’s the bad news: There appears to be no stopping the subtle creep of BE fares, even on the award side. The good news is that it does appear some fares are lower than we’ve ever seen, such as the ability to fly from Detroit (DTW) to Dallas–Fort Worth (DFW) on Delta’s brand new A220 for 9,500 SkyMiles each way.
Delta initially rolled out BE award fares to a pair of test markets — Pittsburgh (PIT) and Charleston (CHS) — and clearly the trial was successful. With its major hubs now selling Basic Economy award seats, it’s only a matter of time before every airport, both domestic and international, is included. As alluring as it may be to spend a few less miles for a seat, we’d urge extreme caution.
Delta’s Basic Economy fares aren’t the most restrictive in the industry, but they’re still a huge pain. You won’t get a free checked bag, you can’t select your seat ahead of time, you’ll board last and you’ll get zilch in return should you need to cancel your flight.
Mercifully, you can bring a carry-on aboard and you still earn Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs), Medallion Qualification Segments (MQSs) and Medallion Qualification Dollars (MQDs).
In what can only be viewed as a move completely devoid of aloha, Basic Economy award seats are now being sold to Hawaii.
Basic economy tickets, classified as E fares, have historically been non-changeable and non-cancelable after 24 hours. No refund, no partial value toward future travel. Nothing. Per verbiage on the airline’s website and as indicated during the booking process, Platinum and Diamond Medallions will not be excepted from this policy. To get the fee-free cancellation perk they’re used to, they will need to pony up for pricier Main Cabin (or above) seats.
To combat the drawbacks of Basic Economy, we recommend holding a credit card that offers free checked luggage, priority boarding and even Delta SkyClub lounge access.
If you’re looking for a card that provides these benefits, consider getting one of the following cards:
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($0 annual fee for the first year, then $95) (See Rates & Fees)
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express ($195 annual fee) (See Rates & Fees)
- Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express ($450 annual fee) (See Rates & Fees)
- Gold Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express ($0 annual fee for the first year, then $95) (See Rates & Fees)
- Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Business Credit Card from American Express ($195 annual fee) (See Rates & Fees)
- Delta Reserve for Business Credit Card ($450 annual fee) (See Rates & Fees)
RELATED VIDEO:
H/T: Thrifty Traveler
Featured image of Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport by the author.
For rates and fees of the Gold Delta Amex, click here.
For rates and fees of the Platinum Delta Amex, click here.
For rates and fees of the Gold Delta Business Amex, click here.
For rates and fees of the Platinum Delta Business Amex, click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta Reserve card, click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta Reserve Business card, click here.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.