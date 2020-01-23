Delta Air Lines adds New York-Cayman Islands nonstop flight
Delta Air Lines will add an additional connection to the Caribbean this summer.
Beginning June 13, the carrier will fly weekend-only service from its New York JFK hub to Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands. Delta will operate one round-trip flight each Saturday through Aug. 20 on 160-seat Boeing 737-800 jets.
This will be Delta’s first nonstop service on the route since 2015, according to the airline.
“This service to the Cayman Islands joins the ranks of our more than 200 daily departures to more than 80 destinations in 30 countries,” Chuck Imhof, Delta vice president — New York Sales, said in a statement announcing the service.
Delta already serves Grand Cayman (GCM) with year-round service from Atlanta (ATL) and with seasonal service from Detroit (DTW) and Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP). The Detroit and Minneapolis/St. Paul flights also operate only on Saturdays.
Delta’s new JFK-Grand Cayman schedule is below.
New York JFK to Grand Cayman
Delta Flight 489: Departs JFK at 10:55 a.m., arrives to Grand Cayman at 1:37 p.m. (Saturdays only; all times local)
Grand Cayman to New York JFK
Delta Flight 490: Departs Grand Cayman at 2:50 p.m., arrives to JFK at 7:28 p.m. (Saturdays only; all times local)
Featured photo by Patrick T. Fallon, TPG
