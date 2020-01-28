Delta plans new first-class seats on Airbus A321neos, report says
Some Delta Air Lines passengers will see new domestic first class seats starting later this year.
That’s according to PaxEx.aero, which reported the new configuration will be introduced as Delta brings Airbus A321neos into its fleet.
TPG has reached out to Delta, which has not yet commented on the new first-class seats.
PaxEx.aero reported the seats were designed based on passenger feedback in a partnership with the aviation product design firms Factory Design and Recaro.
The new seats will feature a memory foam cushion, increased privacy, extra storage and a larger tray table compared to the current domestic first seats.
Delta’s A321neos are not yet on the airline’s schedule. The airline ordered 100 of the aircraft in 2017. With a range of almost 3,700 miles, the planes can reach all of North America, much of South America and — in theory — some Western European destinations from Delta’s Atlanta hub.
The first were set to begin arriving to the carrier this year, but it’s possible that schedule could slide because of production delays at Airbus.
