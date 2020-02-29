Delta adds 2 Seattle routes, including to American’s Dallas/Fort Worth hub
Delta Air Lines continues to grow its Seattle hub with two new routes this June, including one to American Airlines’ Dallas/Fort Worth hub less than a month after Alaska Airlines and American unveiled a renewed partnership.
Atlanta-based Delta will add flights between Seattle (SEA) and both Columbus, Ohio (CMH) and Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) on June 8, according to Cirium schedules. Both routes will be flown with Airbus A220-100 jets.
While Delta has steadily expanded its six-year old Seattle hub with new routes annually, the additions this year come as the hometown carrier Alaska — and Delta’s main competitor in Seattle — renews its ties with American. Alaska also plans to join the Oneworld alliance amid a desire to offer better international connections to passengers.
The airline’s new daily service to Columbus will compete with Alaska, and its thrice-daily service to Dallas/Fort Worth with both Alaska and American, Cirium schedules show. Alaska and Southwest Airlines also fly from Seattle to Dallas Love Field (DAL).
American will add service between Seattle and Bangalore (BLR) in October, and between Seattle and London Heathrow (LHR) in March 2021 under the new partnership. The Bangalore route will be the airline’s only service to India, where it ended flights in 2012.
Delta is the largest international carrier in Seattle with nonstop flights to eight cities in Asia and Europe, Cirium schedules show.
Delta plans to grow system capacity by as much as 4% year-over-year in 2020.
Featured image by Alberto Riva/TPG.
