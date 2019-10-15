Flights from Dallas to Tel Aviv now bookable on American Airlines
Flights from Dallas (DFW) to Tel Aviv (TLV) are now bookable online on the American Airlines website.
Earlier in the summer, we reported that American planned to begin its first-ever route to Africa and return to Tel Aviv, which was among five new trans-Atlantic routes planned for 2020. The Dallas — Tel Aviv route will run three-times weekly on a Boeing 787-9 year-round. If you were dying to fly nonstop from Texas to Israel, you’ll have to wait as the earliest you can fly is Sept. 9, 2020.
The news that the flights were bookable online was first confirmed by @xJonNYC on Twitter.
If you want to book right now, know that it isn’t cheap. Round-trip tickets from Dallas to Tel Aviv are nearly $3,000 round-trip in economy and a whopping $8,464 in flagship business. However, as @xJonNYC pointed out, only J and Y fare classes are listed at this time.
And if you want to use miles, it’ll set you back 115,000 miles one-way in economy, 155,000 miles one-way in business and an insane 310,000 round-trip in Business/First AAnytime.
American’s 787-9 business class consists of one large cabin arranged in eight rows of reverse-herringbone 1-2-1 seating. There are 30 business class, 21 premium economy, 36 Main Cabin Extra and 200 standard economy seats.
The flight to Tel Aviv flight comes four years after American ended service from Philadelphia (PHL) in January 2016. At the time, it cited significant losses on the route that it inherited through its 2013 merger with US Airways.
“Tel Aviv has been the largest unserved city in the American Airlines’ network until now,” said Vasu Raja, vice president of network and schedule planning at American on the carrier’s Tell Me Why podcast back in August.
And, if the route performs well, the airline could connect the city to its Miami (MIA), New York John F. Kennedy (JFK) and Philadelphia hubs in the future, Raja said.
As TPG’s Ned Russell previously reported, US competitors Delta Air Lines and United Airlines ramped up service after American’s departure from Tel Aviv. Capacity on Delta will be up 14% and on United 68%, including new service from Washington Dulles (IAD), this year compared to 2016, Diio data shows.
Featured image courtesy of Dana Friedlander / Visit Tel Aviv
